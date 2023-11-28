Eagerly awaited Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster ute kicks off production

The Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster is rolling off production lines as we speak, with local deliveries landing soon.

Ineos has started building its anticipated workhorse with a tray, the Grenadier Quartermaster.

The first series production Quartermaster has rolled off Ineos’ factory line in Hambach, France, with European customer deliveries set to kick off by next month. Shipments to Asia Pacific, Sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East following soon after.

Ineos’ ute is built on the same platform as the Grenadier SUV, including the BMW-sourced powertrain, but benefits from a 305mm longer ladder-frame chassis.

This is the Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster - look out, Jeep Gladiator?

This results in a decent load bay, 1564mm long and 1619mm wide, large enough to carry a standard 1200mm x 800mm Euro pallet.

Payload is rated at 760kg, while towing is set at 3500kg. Compare that to the likes of the Ford Ranger Raptor, which has a 750kg payload and 2500kg of towing. Or the Jeep Gladiator’s 693kg payload and 2721kg towing. Four tie-down rings in the tray are included, with utility rails an optional extra, while the tailgate can support up to 225kg when open.

Because the Quartermaster shares the same base as the SUV, it should be pretty similar to drive.

As mentioned, BMW supplies the 3.0-litre petrol or diesel engines, the former making 210kW/450Nm and the latter 183kW/550Nm. Both are paired to a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission.

For those wanting to really take the path less traveled, a centre differential lock and a two-speed transfer case are fitted as standard (front and rear diff locks are optional). The Grenadier Quartermaster also rides on the same heavy-duty five-link front and rear suspension, and is fitted with Carraro-supplied solid beam axles complemented by powerful Brembo brakes and a recirculating ball steering system.

Finally, the Quartermaster offers 264mm of ground clearance and an 800mm wading depth and approach.

Pricing kicks off at $120,000 in its most stripped back, build-it-yourself form, while Trialmaster and Fieldmaster variants start at $134,500.

Of course, you can customise your Quartermaster exactly how you'd like.

Trialmasters are more off-road oriented, getting riased air intakes, 17-inch steel wheels, a loading bay liner, 50mm towball, cargo bay utility rails, an auxiliary battery, a high-load auxiliary switch panel and electrical preparation, and the Rough Pack that adds front/rear diff locks and BFGoodrich all-terrain rubber.

It also gets the Smooth Pack, comprising a rear-view camera, front park assist, heated windscreen washer jets, a central stowage box and puddle lamps.

The Fieldmaster is slightly more of an all-rounder, getting larger 18-inch wheels, safari windows, leather interior trim, a premium sound system, heated front seats, a similar towbar as the Trialmaster, and carpet floormats. The Smooth Pack comes as standard here as well.