Has Ford changed its mind? Bronco Raptor spotted in Oz

Ford has been spotted over in Australia with a rather interesting evaluation vehicle – a Bronco Raptor.

This is quite significant because ever since the reborn off-roader was revealed a few years ago Ford has held the stance of “Bronco is a left-hand drive vehicle with no plans to launch in our market.” This always struck us as strange, because the Bronco is based on the T6.2 Ranger which does come in right-hand drive and should mean the Bronco can be somewhat easily converted.

It’s definitely a Ford-owned vehicle too and not a private import, as the big sticker on the tailgate insists it is an “engineering evaluation vehicle”. Does that mean Ford is reconsidering the Bronco? The images were posted to an Australian car spotting Facebook page, with plenty of encouragement for a local launch.

Luke Vienet via facebook This means it's definitely Ford owned, sparking discussions on if the Blue Oval is considering a local introduction.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like it’ll happen any time soon, as a Ford spokesperson told carsales in Australia that the Bronco Raptor pictured “is here for engineering validation and evaluation, however, it is not an indication of the vehicle being engineered for Australia. Bronco remains LHD only and unavailable for Australia.”

They added that Ford’s Australian Product Design team works on a great deal of global vehicles, not all of which end up on sale in Australia or New Zealand.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The Bronco shares the same platform as the Ranger, which does come in right-hand drive and theoretically means it would be an easier conversion...

Stuff reached out to Ford New Zealand to see if we could get any other information but was told largely the same.

To remind you what we’re missing out on, the Bronco Raptor uses the same twin-turbo V6 engine as the Ranger Raptor but producing 312kW/597Nm, up 20kW/14Nm on the ute. It would basically operate in a market of one, as the Jeep Wrangler, its nearest rival, tops out at 209kW/347Nm.

The Bronco Raptor also gets a slew of hardcore bits to improve off-roading, including increased suspension travel and track width for added stability during high-speed desert runs, as well as Live Valve technology, similar to the F-150 Raptor’s position-sensitive dampers.

The Ford Bronco Raptor has been revealed in all its glory. (Supplied)

Ford’s Bronco DR racer donates its axles to the Bronco Raptor, with the rear axle now a semi-float Dana 50 unit with 235mm ring gear, while the Dana 44 front-drive unit gets upgraded half-shafts with 210mm rung gear. The new axles widen the track width by 218mm over a base Bronco.

Factor in heavy-duty bash plates, covering the area between the front bumper to the back of the engine, transmission and transfer case.

In the meantime, those wanting to do big jumps in a hot off-roading Ford will have to settle for the Ranger Raptor. Which is hardly much of a compromise, really...