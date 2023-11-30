'Barn find' classic Ford Falcon hidden under home sells for $247,000

The crusty Falcon attracted more than 400 expressions of interest from enthusiasts around Australia prior to its sale at auction.

A 1970 Ford XY Falcon GT which had been garaged for more than 50 years has sold for AU$230,000 ($247,000) at auction.

The car was covered in a thick layer of dust when it was removed from underneath a Queensland home in November.

According to classic car specialist Rian Gaffy, the Ford Motor Company sold the car to a Brisbane employee after the business used it for 12 months in 1970. The employee then drove the car for about 16 months.

Despite not having been registered since 1979, the XY Falcon looks to be in susprisingly solid shape.

The current owner bought it in around 1972 and parked it in about 1976.

The car remained in the garage before it was sold at auction. Last registered in 1979, the old Ford Falcon still has its original number plates – along with many other original features.

U﻿nder the bonnet, the car contains the original Ford factory fitted battery terminals and the original compliance plate.

The car also bears its original 1979 Queensland registration sticker. However, it was still registered until 1996 while it sat in the garage.﻿

The car also comes with its service manual and full vehicle history. The odometer reads 65,278 miles, or 105,054km.

More than 400 car enthusiasts from across Australia expressed their interest in the car in an online auction. The winning bid was $230,000.