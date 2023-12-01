Tesla Cybertruck to be 50% more expensive than expected

More than four years after its initial reveal, Telsa has finally opened up on the Cybertruck’s final specifications, including its price.

Two variants will be offered at launch, the dual-motor ‘base’ model and the tri-motor Cyberbeast. An apt name, considering it generates a substantial 630kW. Torque? Get this – 13,959Nm. Yep, that’s not a typo, although we’re not sure if there are some tricky calculations going on to get that figure or if it’s actually the amount sent to the ground. Another source puts it at 1400Nm, which seems more realistic.

In any case, the Cyberbeast will crack 100kph in 2.7 seconds while also offering a range of 515km. Interestingly, Tesla’s website also mentions a Range Extender that bumps the driving distance to 705km – but it doesn’t detail what exactly it defines a range extender as.

Normally, this would be a combustion generator that helps recharge the battery on the move, but this would go against Tesla’s entire electric-only mindset. We’ve reached out to the local arm for more information, because this is probably the strangest part of today's announcement.

Update: it turns out the range extender is a “toolbox-sized battery against the back of the cab in the bed” of the truck.

Moving on to the dual-motor model, this ditches one of the motors and produces 447kW of power as a result, allowing a 0-100kph time of about 4.3 seconds and a range increase to 547km. Or 755km-plus with that mysterious range extender.

Supplied The Cybertruck is rated for nearly 5000kg of towing capacity.

Towing for both models is rated at 4990kg, which actually means you’ll need to get a type 2 licence to use the entire payload as the combined weight of your vehicle, trailer and its load must not exceed 6000kg on a full licence. The Cybertruck weighs 3084kg.

There will also be a single-motor, rear-drive version coming in 2024, which will have a range of 402km, a 0-100kph time of 6.7 seconds and a tow rating of 3402kg. Power ratings for this one aren’t available at the time of writing.

Inside it seems the Cybertruck has taken the minimalist approach from the Model 3 and Y, with a large central touchscreen acting as the nerve centre for the truck. Nothing appears behind the wheel, and the wheel itself looks very similar to what the refreshed Model 3 has, with haptic buttons for indicators. There’s a second screen for rear passengers as well.

Supplied The interior looks similar to the refreshed Model 3, and can seemingly blow cold air even on the surface of Mars.

Finally, the price. Tesla New Zealand hasn’t confirmed local dollar amounts but American buyers can expect to pay US$60,990 for the single-motor, $79,990 for the dual-motor, and $99,990 for the Cyberbeast.

Back at its debut, Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, said the Cybertruck would start at $39,990. That was in 2019, and obviously a few things have happened since then – Covid, global supply issues, war between Russia and Ukraine, just to name a few – so it makes sense that affordable price is no longer happening. Of course, Tesla isn’t afraid to hack and slash its pricing, so we might still see that $40k truck appear in a year or two.

The first ten Cybertrucks were delivered at the reveal event, all to Tesla employees, with full-scale production (hopefully) expected next year. As mentioned, we haven’t received any local information. But considering the local Tesla website has an updated Cybertruck page, it seems likely we’ll see a local release sometime next year.