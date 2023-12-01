The Grand Tour is over; what's next for Clarkson, Hammond and May?

James May, Richard Hammond and Jeremy Clarkson are hanging up their helmets for good with The Grand Tour stopping after the next special.

It’s been a rough week for car show fans. First it was the BBC ‘resting’ Top Gear, now it’s The Grand Tour wrapping up its seventh and final special.

Reports have emerged over the past day claiming Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May’s final appearance as hosts of The Grand Tour will be a special episode filmed in Zimbabwe. While no official statement from Amazon has been released, a post on Clarkson’s Instagram page confirmed there will be “no more Grand Tour after next year.”

The wording of his post seems to indicate the show will entirely cease, but rumours from the UK suggest Amazon Prime will continue The Grand Tour with new hosts.

Clarkson, Hammond and May hosted Top Gear between 2002 and 2015 (2003 for May, who joined the team after one season). After Clarkson’s contract was not renewed following his punching of a producer, the other two followed him to Amazon where they began The Grand Tour, the first three seasons of which followed a similar ‘studio’ format to Top Gear.

Subsequent seasons comprised of longer ‘specials’, where the trio would venture to various parts of the world in interesting and different vehicles on epic road trips.

Supplied Top Gear hosts left to right; Andrew Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness, Chris Harris.

Meanwhile, Top Gear carried on with a series of new presenters, settling most recently on the combination of Chris Harris, Paddy McGuinness and Freddie Flintoff, whose injury last year while filming caused Top Gear to be suspended.

Interestingly, some have linked the shelving of both shows to a return to the BBC for Clarkson, Hammond and May, although that seems unlikely as not only have the three made plenty of references to their age and physical condition, but they all have other ventures.

Clarkson confirmed a fourth season of Clarkson’s Farm will be filmed – the third has yet to air – while May will release Our Man in India, following the successful Our Man in Japan and Our Man in Italy shows. Both shows are available on Amazon Prime.

Supplied Clarkson’s Farm was renewed for a fourth season before the third has aired, likely meaning a return to Top Gear is off the table for the famous trio.

Richard Hammond has also had other Amazon-hosted shows, but seems to be primarily focused on the DriveTribe Youtube channel at the moment, with occasional input from May.

May even recently said on the BBC Today podcast that Top Gear “needs a bit of a rethink.”

“It’s time for a new format and a new approach to the subject because the subject has not been this interesting, I suspect, since the car has been invented.”