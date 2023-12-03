Ford Ranger set to retain NZ's most popular car status

With just one month left in the books for 2023, the Ford Ranger is all but confirmed to be New Zealand’s most popular new vehicle for the ninth year in a row.

Provisional November new-vehicle registration data from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has been released, detailing a solid month for the industry, while also underlining the Ranger’s 2023 dominance with just December left to go.

A total of 14,513 new vehicles were registered in November, comprising 11,491 passenger vehicles and 3022 commercial vehicles. This equates to a 10.8% lift over October’s sales, with most of this increase coming from the passenger vehicle market.

The Toyota RAV4 was the month’s best seller, with 1419 registrations. It led the Ford Ranger (1083 registrations), Mitsubishi Outlander (557), Tesla Model Y (544), Toyota Hilux (420), and Toyota Corolla (486).

For the second month in a row, the MG4 achieved impressive sales results by finishing seventh overall in the charts (468 registrations), beaten only by the Model Y in the dedicated EV space.

Although the RAV4 has clawed back some momentum from the Ranger when it comes to the fight for overall 2023 supremacy, the gap appears to be insurmountable as 2023 comes to a close.

Year-to-date, a total of 9710 new Rangers have been registered, while the RAV4 boasts 8316 registrations – meaning it is well over 1000 units behind the popular pick-up. Short of a drastic sales slump for the Ranger and a historic month for the RAV4, the Ranger should end 2023 on top.

Supplied The Toyota RAV4 leads the passenger vehicle popularity stakes, and is the Ranger’s nearest rival.

Perhaps one of the surprises is the amount of sales in the ute market still being processed. Both Ford and Mitsubishi have confirmed that they are encouraging customers ordering utes to hold off taking delivery up until the Clean Car Discount scheme lapses, in order to not incur a feebate levy.

Despite this, commercial vehicle sales actually grew slightly in November. Most monitoring the market expect ute sales to kick off with a bang in 2024 as these pre-ordered models enter the market.

While Ford has one hand on the most popular model crown, Toyota is expected to romp home with the largest market share of 2023 across passenger vehicles and commercial combined.