From Hot Wheels toy to reality: Mad Mike's Kiwi-built tribute a world first

Auckland’s Mad Mike Whiddett kept his latest project, a tribute to Mazda’s sole Le Mans victory, firmly under wraps for three years. It has already been produced in miniature by Hot Wheels.

New Zealand race driver and drift champion, ‘Mad Mike’ Whiddett has unveiled his latest creation – a three-year build that brought a Hot Wheels toy to life.

Unveiled by the former Formula Drift Japan champion at this weekend’s Mad Mike Summer Bash event at Hampton Downs Motorsport Park in Waikato, this is the ‘Madaz 787D’, a rotary-powered tribute to the Mazda 787B that won the 1991 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Although it was seen (and heard) by local petrol heads yesterday, the low-slung Le Mans tribute has been hiding in plain sight elsewhere … namely in toy aisles across the country.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The miniature Hot Wheels ‘Madaz 787D’ pictured with a model of the 1991 Mazda 787B that inspired it.

Last month, models of the 787D began to appear in 1:64-scale Hot Wheels form – Mattel releasing the car as the ‘Mad Mike Drift Attack’. Initially thought to be a fictional fantasy casting by collectors, it has now been unveiled as a real-world creation.

Under the 787D’s removable front hatch is the world’s first five-rotor engine, built by Plus Performance Racing Engineering (PPRE) in Whanganui and married to a bespoke stainless steel tube frame.

Its distinctive aero was designed in conjunction with Japanese aftermarket firm Rocket Bunny, with a silhouette that harks back to that of the 787B’s levelled-off rear spoiler and ground-hugging stance. The livery completes the tribute, using a similar ‘scissor cut’ pattern throughout and featuring callbacks to sponsors Renown and Charge.

The 787D isn’t a pure 787B clone. For starters, its five-rotor engine is mounted in the front instead of in the middle. And, while the 787B was a dedicated track car, the 787D is designed for drifting.

Speaking to the crowd, Mad Mike explained that the idea to make the 787B was born out of wanting to one-up his previous most extravagant project; the Lamborghini Huracan drift car he debuted at Goodwood Festival of Speed several years ago.

Inevitably, Mad Mike’s Lamborghini drift car has already been produced in Hot Wheels form, as have other cars from his collection of competition cars.

“This is no rule books. When we’re building all these other cars it’s usually [for] a Formula Drift or a D1GP, there’s a rule book that we have to abide to. [...] This is no rule book. It’s just me thinking as crazy as I possibly can,” said Whiddett.

AWS Graphics Fans and media gathered around the 787D at Mad Mike Summer Bash, held at Hampton Downs in Waikato.

Whilst the 787D’s five-rotor engine is functional and the majority of the car appears complete, Whiddett said a few finishing touches need to be executed before it can hit the track.

Whiddett’s hope is that the 787D will become his new flagship demonstration car at high-profile events like Goodwood and Formula 1 events, leading his fleet of drift and time attack cars.

The unveiling comes weeks after a New Zealander won the Hot Wheels Legends Tour event; Chris Watson’s Cyberpunk-inspired Mazda MX-5 beating competition from around the world to be immortalised as a Hot Wheels miniature.