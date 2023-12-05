Would you buy a car from Costco? Supermarket giant details NZ plans

Costco's local arm is set to add cars to its line-up of discount products, although details around timing have yet to be confirmed.

Soon, your visit to the often crowded aisles of wholesale supermarket giant Costco could include purchasing not only meat and veg, but also a new car.

Costco’s Australian arm recently confirmed plans to expand its discount car sales programme to a wider array of states. Now, the brand has confirmed that New Zealand is next.

Speaking to Stuff, a Costco Australia & New Zealand spokesperson confirmed that Costco Autoconnect is in the pipeline for a New Zealand launch – although they stopped short of revealing details about when the programme is likely to start.

1 NEWS Diamond rings, pianos and coffins are all on offer, as well as bulk grocery items at Costco's Auckland store.

“Autoconnect is the newest addition to our suite of Costco Services, which offer members savings beyond the warehouse. This service gives members the exclusive opportunity to see if they can save when purchasing a vehicle,” said the spokesperson.

“Autoconnect offers members a diverse range of vehicles currently, with the aim to expand the selection in the near future. We are hoping to roll this service out across all of Australia over the next few months.

“Although we can't confirm a timeframe for New Zealand, we look forward to offering this program's incredible value to our Westgate warehouse in the future.”

Costco opened its first and, so far, only New Zealand warehouse in October of last year, with thousands of North Island shoppers making the trek to the 14,800m² Westgate site in its opening days. To shop at Costco, customers need to purchase a $60 annual membership.

Customer interest in Costco remains high, with significant crowds often filling the majority of the 800 on-site parking spaces on weekends. Costco New Zealand managing director Patrick Noone recently said the brand is “definitely interested” in opening more outlets.

Costco’s local offering already includes several automotive products, like tyres and petrol.

Supplied/Stuff Costco already offers petrol and diesel at prices often below mainstream fuel firms.

The Costco Autoconnect programme running in Australia allows customers to get up close and personal with vehicles on location in store. Instead of ordering a new car and waiting weeks or months for delivery, customers are able to purchase cars on the day.

Autoconnect’s Australian operations reportedly also include test-drive facilities, and possibly staff from the specific brands with models in stock on the store floor available to answer specific questions about their cars.

What cars are stocked by Costco in Australia varies according to the state. Searching for available models for Sydney customers revealed a lengthy list of 43 vehicles – most featuring discounts between AU$1000 and AU$3000.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff Costco’s line-up of cars sold in Australia ranges from utes, to SUVs, to sports cars like the Toyota GR86.

Amongst the vehicles on the list were models from Toyota, Ford, Mitsubishi, Mazda, Hyundai, Kia, Suzuki, MG, LDV, GWM, Chery, Volkswagen, and BMW.

At the time of writing, the website featured a Ford Ranger Wildtrak 2.0-litre with an AU$1475 discount, a Toyota Hilux SR5 2WD with an AU$4117 discount, a Kia Sportage S with a $3406 discount, and a Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line with an AU$5046 discount.

It is unclear which carmakers are likely to sign on with the scheme in New Zealand, and how large the discounts are going to be.

The American version of Costco’s car sales programme reportedly moves more than 700,000 vehicles every year – or around 2.6% of America’s new-vehicle market. To achieve a similar market share in New Zealand, Costco would need to sell around 2300 vehicles a year.