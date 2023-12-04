Local pricing confirmed for quirky electric Abarth hot hatch

The Abarth 500e Scorpionissma hits New Zealand this month, just in time for quick customers to grab the Clean Car Discount rebate.

Local distributor of Italian marque Fiat, Ateco, has announced pricing, specifications, and arrival dates for its first electric hot hatch – the 500e Abarth.

The Abarth in its limited edition ‘Scorpionissima’ spec is priced from $76,990 plus on-road costs, with customers able to choose between the aforementioned green or Poison Blue.

There is also a base grade simply known as the Abarth 500e, which is priced from $74,990 plus on-roads.

SUPPLIED The all-electric New 500 is actually a totally different car to the ICE version. And it is coming here too.

The first shipment of models lands in New Zealand this month, with Ateco underlining that customers will be able to take delivery of these models by Christmas, and will therefore be able to claim the Clean Car Discount $7015 rebate on their purchase before it gets dumped on December 31.

As previously reported, the Abarth uses the same 42kWh battery as the standard 500e, but features a more powerful electric motor making 113kW of power and 235Nm of torque. The model can sprint to 100kph in seven seconds, whilst range is rated at 253km to a charge.

Supplied The limited edition Scorpionissma gets unique colours and neat exterior graphic details.

Fiat ... I mean, Abarth ... boasts that the model can support charging speeds of up to 85kW when hooked to a fast charger, meaning it can absorb enough energy for 40km of travel in as little as five minutes, and charge to 80% in 35 minutes.

The Abarth 500e features an immediately recognisable aggressive aero package, larger wheels, bucket seats, and other performance touches. The Scorpionissima adds the two model-specific colours, striping packages, and distinctive scorpion insignias.

The Abarth’s improved performance over the standard 500e comes with another added extra; an on-board sound generator that aims to replicate the “roar” of the standard petrol-fueled Abarth. We’re keen to hear how accurate (or how cringe) this sound generator is in person.

Supplied The petrol Abarth 500 has always been a cheeky little hot hatch. Expect the 500e to be more of the same.

Other standard equipment includes 18-inch wheels, Alcantara upholstery, a ‘racing’ steering wheel, bucket seats, Acid Green/Poison Blue double stitching, and more.

The Abarth’s pricing means it is $10,000 more expensive than the flagship 500e Icon. It’s also, in non Scorpionissima trim, priced almost line ball with one of the other electric hot hatches on the market – the recently discounted $74,900 Cupra Born.

Both are currently undercut by the Mini Cooper SE Resolute, which has had its price cut from $70,505 to $49,990 as Mini prepares to launch a new electric Cooper. The MG4 XPower, the quickest of the bunch, is priced from $69,990.