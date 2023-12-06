A tiny EV and a clown shoe 86: Toyota's secret concepts

Creating concept vehicles is a key part of building a car, to see if a design or piece of technology works as well in reality as it does on paper, or if the public wants the vehicle in the first place. Every carmaker does it, but we only see a tiny amount of what’s actually produced.

On that, Toyota’s North American design studio, Calty, has reached into its vault and pulled out five older concepts that never made it past the internal stage.

Toyota Future High Performance Concept

Supplied That intake behind the driver’s seat pops up at the press of a button.

Back in 1989, Toyota built this extremely slick and aerodynamically slippery sports car concept that featured fully enclosed front wheels, no discernable grille and a spectacular pop-up engine mounted behind the driver that raises at the push of a button. The driver’s side of the cockpit gets a raised wind deflector in lieu of a windshield, and you can see the front brake discs mounted on the outside of the wheel.

Even more interesting is the headlight design which, despite predating the 1993 A80 generation of Toyota Supra, seems to have some hints of the modern GR Supra about it. Or is the McLaren flying kiwi?

Pre-Prius electric hatchback

Supplied This baby EV actually came about before the Prius, and was envisioned as a 2+2 city runabout.

Before Toyota debuted the groundbreaking Prius hybrid and redefined fuel efficiency, Calty produced a tiny electric concept that focused on aerodynamics and thin tyres for maximum driving efficiency.

Toyota doesn’t give any figures on its baby EV but says it was targeted at small family and city commuting with a two-door/2+2 layout.

Toyota X86D Concept

Supplied Does this remind you of anything like, say, the BMW Z3 M?

Using the Scion FR-S (a rebadged Toyota 86) as a base, Calty created its version of a BMW Z3 M, the Bavarian’s infamous ‘clown shoe’ sports car. It’s technically a four-door shooting brake, which is essentially a station wagon version of a two-door sports car.

In a bit of a tease, Toyota doesn’t go into detail about how Calty actually made the concept, which would have been interesting as the X86D has an all-wheel drive system. Presumably this is from a Subaru of some description, considering the flat-four engine was retained, but it’s unclear.

Scion NYC Concept

Supplied This supremely strange thing doesn’t have front seats. Yep, really.

Probably the weirdest of the bunch is the Scion NYC Concept, which looks like an early attempt at an autonomous vehicle. Instead, it was designed to be an affordable city car that had front passengers standing inside, leaning against back supports. Rear passengers were given fold-out seats.

According to Toyota, the point of this was to give front occupants “the same eye level with pedestrians, which enhanced eye contact near crowded walkways.” Needless to say, the NYC remained an internal project and never saw the light of day.

Baby Lunar Cruiser

Supplied The Baby Lunar Cruiser features AI tech that can detect life forms in the area.

This one isn’t actually new, but it’s still awesome. Calty’s designers created a small version of the full-size Lunar Cruiser, imagined as a capable 4x4 for the year 2030. It rides on a conceptual EV platform with airless tyres and controlled by special joysticks for both steering and acceleration/braking.

Naturally, it can drive itself, and Toyota says it boasts an augmented reality-based “drivetainment” system whose gamification feature converts the vehicle into an interactive video game. Thanks to an innovative AI co-pilot, the Baby Lunar Criuser can generate driving assistance, offer the best routes to get where you need to go, and even “detecting potentially hazardous terrain before it’s within sight and searching for new species in the area.” Because it’s a lunar cruiser, obviously, and it’s ready for finding aliens.