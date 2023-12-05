Test drive gone wrong: Alfa Romeo crashes, lands on top of Porsche

An out of control Alfa Romeo Giulia has causes thousands of dollars of damage in Louisville, Kentucky, after crashing into a Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, and Dodge Charger during a test drive.

Leaving your four-wheeled pride and joy with a stranger can be a nerve-wracking exercise. But, usually those nerves subside when it comes to leaving your car with a dealership or service centre that you trust.

Enter a bizarre story from Louisville, Kentucky in the United States.

The owner of a 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio has shared photos of a rather serious accident involving their car, precariously parked on top of a destroyed Porsche 911 Cabriolet, and having nudged a Mercedes-Benz GLE into a Dodge Charger.

Supplied According to the owner of the Alfa Romeo, the crash occurred while a dealer technician was taking the car on a test drive.

It wasn’t the Alfa Romeo’s owner behind the wheel at the time of the crash. Instead, it was a technician from the dealership where he had left the car for “minor repairs”.

In a follow-up comment, the Alfa owner said they had been told by the dealership that “the tech was test driving and got cut off, lost control, ran over a tree and went airborne. That’s all I know.”

Speaking to Motor1, the owner added that, according to the dealership, “a minivan cut [the driver] off, causing the driver to overcorrect and swerve up the embankment, hit a tree, and go airborne.”

Drive, meanwhile, reports that nobody was injured in the crash.

The Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA is the ultimate four-door from the Italian brand.

Little else is known about how the crash occurred, although images show that it had been raining at or around the time of the wreck.

The Alfa Romeo Giulia at the centre of the crash is a high-performance Quadrifoglio variant, powered by a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 producing 375kW of power and 600Nm of torque. The Porsche, meanwhile, is a current 992-generation Carrera Cabriolet.

The combined new value of the Alfa Romeo and Porsche alone in New Zealand is approximately $340,000. A new Mercedes-Benz GLE, meanwhile, costs upwards of $140,000.