Stellantis wants battery swapping stations as early as next year

Stellantis wants to roll out battery swapping stations in 2024, starting in Spain.

Stellantis is looking to roll out battery swapping stations for electric vehicles that can exchange a flat battery for a fully charged one in under five minutes. Better yet, it wants to do it as soon as next year.

The tech was developed by Ample, a Stellantis-backed, San Francisco-based company, and will be rolled out on a subscription basis starting in Madrid, Spain. Cars are recognised on arrival, with the driver using an app to initiate the battery swap process.

At the moment, only a fleet of 100 electric Fiat 500es will support the system, but it will eventually be compatible with every marque under the Stellantis umbrella, including Citroen, Peugeot, Alfa Romeo, Jeep and Maserati.

Electreon Stellantis is also working on under-road wireless charging systems.

The batteries themselves are Ample’s design, modular and able to be fit into any existing electric vehicle. Additionally, the stations are lightweight and can be constructed and operational in as little as three days.

“The partnership with Ample is another example of how Stellantis is exploring all avenues that enable freedom of mobility for our electric vehicle customers,” said Ricardo Stamatti, Stellantis Senior Vice President, Charging & Energy Business Unit.

“In addition to other projects we are focused on, Ample’s Modular Battery Swapping solution has the opportunity to offer our customers greater energy efficiency, outstanding performance and lower range anxiety. We are looking forward to executing the initial program with our stellar Fiat 500e.”

Stellantis isn’t the first to offer battery swapping, with Chinese brand Nio already operating more than 1300 ‘Power Swap’ stations in China, with 13 more in central European countries.

Presumably, if the Madrid pilot goes well, Stellantis will roll out the battery swapping programme to more countries. There’s no word on if New Zealand would make it on the list, but we’re hoping so.