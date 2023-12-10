Chinese carmaker unveils its NZ dealership network plans

Omoda’s New Zealand launch will include 12 sites around the country, with more to come.

The next carmaker set to set up shop in New Zealand, Chery subsidiaries Omoda and Jaecoo, have confirmed the make-up of their national dealership network – adding in artist impressions of what these stores will look like.

In a release, Omoda NZ confirmed it has inked partnerships with 12 dealer sites; 11 in the North Island and one in the South Island.

New Zealand’s largest city, Auckland, get five sites; Winger Motor Group and Tristram European on the North Shore, West City Auto Group in Westgate, Winger Motor Group in East Tamaki, and Winger Pukekohe.

Supplied Some sites will offer both Omoda and Jaecoo products.

The remainder of the North Island sites include one in Hamilton (Ebbett Motor Group), Tauranga (Tauranga Motor Company), Taupō (Ingham Motor Group), Hawke’s Bay (EuroCity), Palmerston North (Eurocar), and Wellington (Brendan Foot Supersite).

The sole South Island site at launch will be Blackwells Motor Group. The brand is currently “accepting expressions of interest” in Blenheim, Invercargill, and Nelson.

Omoda NZ country manager Sheldon Humpheries said that South Island expansion, and more North Island sits, are in the pipeline.

“Omoda NZ have entered into agreements with a well-respected established dealer network for each region,” said Humpheries.

“All the appointed dealers will offer Sales, Service, and spares for all new Omoda owners. For launch in 2024, I believe we are well represented in the North Island, phase two of the dealer set up would see more focus on the South Island.”

As previously reported, Omoda’s line-up kicks off with the C5 – an internal combustion compact crossover aimed at the likes of the Kia Seltos, Toyota Yaris Cross, and MG ZS. An electric version, called the E5, will be next cab off the rank.

Supplied The Omoda C5 will be the first model to hit the market, with an electric version called the E5 to follow.

The C5 will be offered with two turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engines; either an entry grade 1.5-litre developing 108kW/210Nm or a 1.6-litre developing 147kW/290Nm. The 1.5-litre is shod with a CVT, while the 1.6 is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.

The E5, meanwhile, is powered by a 150kW/340Nm motor paired with a 61kWh battery capable of travelling up to 450km to a charge. DC fast charging will charge the electric Omoda from zero to 80% in under 35 minutes, according to Omoda NZ.

More Omoda models, and the first of Jaecoo’s more premium releases, are set to be unveiled later in 2024.