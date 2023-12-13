Three of the 10 least reliable cars are Jeeps

While new cars are improving quickly on many fronts – emissions, technology, and safety being three areas with the biggest leaps – they don’t always come with improved reliability. After all, introducing more features is also introducing more things to potentially go wrong.

Consumer Reports has looked at reports from its subscribers about the reliability of their vehicles, around 330,000 vehicles from 2000 to 2023 with some early 2024 models, to see what the lay of the land is in terms of which models are most and least likely to go wrong.

Twenty aspects were looked at, from minor things like broken interior trim to potentially disastrous stuff like out-of-warranty engine failure or EV battery replacement. All respondents were asked about problems experienced within the previous 12 months.

Of the top 10 (or perhaps bottom 10, depending how you look at it) most unreliable vehicles, Stellantis is unfortunately represented well, sitting in four spots. Even worse is the fact that three of those four are Jeep models.

If 10th is the least most unreliable car, the Wrangler is the best of the bunch with a score of 27 out of 100. The Grand Cherokee is slightly worse with 26, and the Grand Cherokee L is a few places below with 23.

According to CR, the Grand Cherokee has problems with the air suspension, steering linkage and in-car infotainment system.

In between the Grand Cherokee models is the VW Jetta and Nissan Frontier, neither of which we get in New Zealand. Moving down the pack, Rivian’s R1T ranks fifth with 22 points, then it’s the Volvo XC60 with 21. Third place goes to the Ford F-150 Hybrid (19 points), followed by the VW Taos (18 points).

The Taos is a North American, South American and Russian compact SUV roughly the size of the T-Roc available here, with CR saying that while VW is generally in a rough spot at the moment with reliability, the Taos is particularly bad with brake, transmission, and engine troubles.

Finally, the unlucky first place (or last place) is the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid with 14 points. Apparently there are problems with the charging system, the powertrain and the battery... All of which are pretty crucial to a hybrid vehicle. Or any vehicle, for that matter.

Supplied Toyota's heavily refreshed Camry will land in New Zealand in late 2024.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the spectrum, Toyota dominated the list of most reliable vehicles. The 4Runner and Camry Hybrid both shared 87 points, the regular Camry scored 86, and the RAV4 Prime pulled 84.

The BMW X5 broke the trend with 82 points, tied with the Subaru Forester, before the standard RAV4 appeared with 80 points, along with the Acura RDX (a North American medium SUV similar to the Honda CR-V).

The final two spots on the top 10 most reliable list were filled by the Corolla (77) and the Highlander Hybrid (75).