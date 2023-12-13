Toyota grows Auckland footprint, sales expectations amid 'challenging environment'

Auckland City Toyota's new site on Forge Way in Mt Wellington has space for 250 cars and hosts 33 service bays.

New Zealand’s most popular carmaker is confident that the expansion of its largest store, Auckland City Toyota in Mt Wellington, will lead to further growth in the coming years.

As reported earlier this week, the renovated site was officially opened for business yesterday following a two-year programme that’s seen it expand to 21,000m2 in size, or enough space to host 200 used cars and around 50 new demonstrators. Auckland City Toyota hosted media and other industry guests at an event yesterday, with local Ngāti Pāoa iwi blessing the site prior to a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Also present at the event were a handful of Toyota’s low-emission models, including the all-new bZ4X EV, a new-gen Prius hybrid, and one of the Mirai hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles used in Toyota New Zealand’s multi-company ride-share programme.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Toyota New Zealand CEO Neeraj Lala

Speaking at the event, Toyota New Zealand chief executive Neeraj Lala credited Auckland City Toyota as being one of the company’s strongest sales forces – accounting for 14% of the brand’s annual sales nationally.

Between January and November, Toyota boasted 30,471 registrations across both passenger and commercial vehicles – double the figure of its nearest rival, Ford.

He added that 42% of Toyota’s local sales come from the wider Auckland region, outlining that the figure signals that there is room for Auckland City Toyota to grow.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff From left, Auckland City Toyota CEO David Fox, departing Toyota New Zealand vice president of sales and operations Steve Prangnell, Amstrong’s managing director Rick Armstrong, Toyota New Zealand CEO Neeraj Lala, and Armstrong’s CEO Troy Kennedy.

“Auckland City Toyota’s investment in this facility is a significant step towards achieving our vision in what’s going to be a challenging environment,” said Lala.

“The transition towards full electrification is happening, and we are committed to making sure that we continue to provide the broadest range of Toyotas from this store, with the right tech, to the right people, at the right time.

“The auto industry is currently undergoing a huge seismic change that we have never experienced before. It’s a huge shift towards electrification, decarbonising our economy with new mobility concepts which are disrupting the traditional car buying experience that we’ve known for years.”

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Multiple new Toyota Prius hybrids were present at the opening.

Auckland City Toyota CEO David Fox also acknowledged that the motoring landscape is changing, but added that he was confident about how his sites will fare in 2024.

“Despite some headwinds in the market, I’m convinced that we’re poised for continued success in 2024 and beyond,” he said.

“Over the last 12 month we’ve added 26 new positions to the Auckland City Toyota group, we’ve been regularly delivering exceptional customer satisfaction results, and we recognise the need to be better.”

The challenging and changing environment alluded to by both Lala and Fox includes the arrival of numerous Chinese carmakers, like MG and BYD, that have made rapid inroads with electric vehicle delivery momentum. Toyota, meanwhile, only launches its first dedicated EV model in the new year.

STUFF Eight New Zealand companies will share four hydrogen-powered Toyota Mirai.

Other challenges include looming adjustments to the Clean Car Standard, although Toyota’s stacked line-up of hybrids ensures its collective CO2 figure is better than most.

Armstrong’s CEO Troy Kennedy noted that the new site will allow “more creative and non-traditional” operations at the Mt Wellington, listing the ability to finance and deliver vehicles on the same day and offering daily servicing seven days a week as two examples.

“It’s a key strategy at Armstrong’s to build partnerships with brands that we see are forward thinking, future leaders, professional, easy to collaborate with, and backed with strong product. And it’s with that purpose that Armstrongs invested significantly in its Toyota business over the last couple of years.”