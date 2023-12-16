We're driving MG's cheapest EV all Summer. What do you want to know about it?

I swear these years seem to get shorter and shorter. We’re already in the throes of December, 2023, with Christmas and New Year’s just days away. Around this time, I often look back on all the fresh metal I’ve been fortunate to pedal over the course of the year and think about the favourites, the stinkers, and the cars that are going to be most remembered.

It might not have the glitz or the pace of a BMW i7 or a McLaren Artura, but the MG4 is my nomination for the year’s most important new release. I was lucky enough to have a brief blat in the mid-range Essence a few months ago, and then follow that up with a stint wielding the utterly unhinged, 0–100 in 3.8 seconds MG4 XPower.

And now, over the Summer break, I’m driving the most affordable MG4 – the rear-wheel driven 51kWh Excite.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff For a fleeting few months, this was the cheapest electric car in the country.

The MG4 is an important release for several reasons. Firstly, it represents MG’s first vehicle built on its new modular scalable electric vehicle platform. The majority of MG’s future EVs will share this architecture, so the MG4’s execution gives us a good primer for whether their forthcoming next-gen stuff is going to cut the mustard.

The MG4 also helped the electric vehicle segment enter new territory in New Zealand, as the first model to achieve a sub-$40,000 price tag after the Clean Car Discount rebate was applied. For the first time, customers could buy a new fully electric vehicle for less than the price of a loaded Toyota Corolla ZR.

This was one of three new electric hatchbacks from China, alongside the GWM Ora and BYD Dolphin. Its reign as the cheapest of the trio was fleeting, with GWM slicing the Ora’s price to comfortably undercut the MG4.

The MG4 was given its local reveal at the Fully Charged EV show in Sydney, ahead of a launch in New Zealand in H2 2023.

But while there’s competition on the bottom line, it dwindles when you start talking about sales. It might not be the cheapest of the bunch anymore, but the MG4 is still easily the most popular.

Between its first month on sale in September and last month, 1170 MG4s have been registered in New Zealand, an average of 292 a month. Almost triple the Dolphin’s monthly average, and eight times the Ora’s average. If the MG4 can sustain that average over the course of 2024, it will be right up there with the Tesla Model Y, jostling for the title of New Zealand’s most popular EV.

The aforementioned rebate is set to disappear at the end of the year. But, if any plug-in can charge through this political change (pun intended), it’s probably this one.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The Excite misses out on some creature comforts, but that hasn’t stopped it from being one of the most popular MG4 variants.

Those who’ve read our prior reviews of the MG4 will know that we’re big fans of the little EV. The 64kW Essence we tested in August impressed with its range, spec, and handling abilities. The XPower we put under the microscope last month, meanwhile, wowed us with its acceleration off the mark, although its platform did feel overwhelmed by all that power when it came to hustling it around corners.

Being built on the same bones as the other two models, I expect this entry-level MG4 to also impress. But, there are some pretty significant differences to note. Its price and its battery are the most notable ones. Starting at $46,990 ($39,975 if you can swing one in the weeks before the Clean Car rebate carks it), it’s $4000 cheaper than the equivalent 64kWh model.

Range is rated at 350km on the WLTP cycle, 100km less than the 64kWh and 180km less than the big boy 77kWh flagship. Power drops, too, from 150kW the 64kWh to 120kW (torque is stagnant at 250Nm with either the 51kWh or the 64kWh). That Corolla I mentioned before, for reference, churns out 103kW/142Nm.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff A big wheelbase means a pretty solid back seat for adults.

Something else the MG4 has over the typical conventional petrol hatchback is its enormous wheelbase. Boasting more space between the wheels than a Mazda CX-5, the MG4 inherits a handy amount of legroom in the back. The trade-off for this, typically, is a smaller boot space due to reduced rear overhang. But the MG4’s 363L (1177L with the seats folded) is still fairly commodious.

There is no spec’d-up Essence grade available with the 51kWh battery, meaning those shopping for the entry-level 51kWh model miss out on comforts like a 360-degree camera, a charging trip planner, wireless device charging, leather appointed seats with a powered pew for the driver, and the more powerful sound system. They do, however, get the same 10.25-inch touchscreen, 7-inch digital cluster, radar cruise control, and more.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff When the pōhutukawa are in full bloom you know Christmas can’t be far away.

I wanted to outline all of these spec indictments because, it seems, a large portion of MG4 buyers don’t mind it. I see plenty of these MG4s on the road in Auckland, and it seems the majority – as denoted by their lack of the ‘twin aero’ roof spoiler – have opted for this 51kWh model.

Over the holiday break, we’ll be taking this MG4 all over the North Island, giving us an in-depth understanding of what it does best, and what needs work. In the meantime, we’re keen to hear from you. If you’ve got a question about the MG4 51kWh that you’d like us to answer in our wrap-up review at the end of our two-month test, let us know and we’ll do our best.

Want to ask us a question about what it’s like living with the MG4? Email motoring@stuff.co.nz, or comment on this story below.

Bonus images

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Is the MG4 a looker? It might not be a natural beauty, but we’re quickly warming to its looks.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The small digital cluster is crammed with information, but presents it in a logical manner.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff No frunk to be seen under the bonnet, sadly, unlike some of the MG4’s rivals.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Big cut-outs for the rear arches intrude slightly on what is otherwise a solid boot space.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff MG’s latest software is a solid improvement over that of the MG ZS. But there are pain points, like how it still struggles to register some inputs.