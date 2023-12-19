Local pricing confirmed for new Toyota sci-fi hybrid

The Toyota C-HR is the latest model to adopt the brand’s futuristic new styling tilt.

Toyota New Zealand has announced pricing details for its second-generation C-HR crossover, ahead of its arrival in the first quarter of 2024.

The model, which slots between the Corolla Cross and RAV4, will be offered in four different trim levels – GX, GXL, Limited, and GR Sport – with pricing ranging from $45,990 to $56,990.

As previously reported, the new C-HR adopts the brand’s new futuristic design philosophy, giving it similar street presence to the new Prius and bZ4X BEV. There are no fully electric grades just yet, but all models do get an electrified hybrid powertrain.

Supplied All models get the same 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto.

The entry-level $45,990 GX gets the majority of the Toyota Safety Sense suite of active safety tech, including advanced parking, panoramic view monitor, dynamic radar cruise control, and blind spot monitoring.

It comes powered by a 1.8-litre four-cylinder petrol hybrid powertrain, developing 103kW of power and 142Nm of torque; a near 15% power lift on the outgoing equivalent, with a tow rating of 725kg braked.

Priced at $49,990, the GXL is powered by the same 1.8-litre engine, but adds larger wheels, automatic high beams, rear privacy glass, heated front seats, leather accents, and more.

The Limited and SR Sport get an uprated 2.0-litre hybrid powertrain, developing 145kW/142Nm but the same CO2 emissions figure of 98g/km. The Limited throws in a nine-speaker JBL sound system, 19-inch wheels, a head-up display, and synthetic leather/suede upholstery.

The range-leading GR Sport is priced from $55,990, and gets a lot of the same kit as the Limited, but adds all-wheel drive, red interior stitching, and plenty of little GR Sport badging and embossing details inside and out.

The Limited and GR Sport also have the added bonus of being available in the unique two-tone colour schemes that we’ve seen in Toyota’s press imagery, for an extra $1000.

It might sit towards the middle of the Toyota line-up, but according to Toyota New Zealand vice president of new vehicles, Steve Prangnell, the Limited-grade C-HR is one of the brand’s most luxurious models.

Supplied Only the Limited and GR Sport can be had with this unique two-tone paint option.

“The new C-HR is quite different from the first generation,” said Prangnell.

“It has bold, sophisticated styling with coupe-like lines which are accentuated by a sharp new two-tone paint option for the Limited and GR Sport. The interior has been completely redesigned with a European look and feel that takes the C-HR up and above its rivals.

“The C-HR has drawn a tremendously loyal following among New Zealand buyers looking for a sharply styled compact SUV and this all-new model takes its dynamic good looks, performance and features to a premium level befitting its European origins.”