Pair of utes recalled over potential fire risk concerns

The Isuzu D-Max and Mazda BT-50 share the same platform and powertrains.

Two current utes with shared DNA under the bodywork have been recalled in New Zealand over a fuel leak issue that can potentially lead to increased risk of fire.

Preventative recall notices for the Isuzu D-Max and Mazda BT-50 were recently issued, with each notice detailing a similar problem concerning a fuel hose that can rub excessively on an engine bracket, possibly leading to fuel leak.

The recall impacts selected D-Max and BT-50 models produced between 2021 and 2023. An Isuzu New Zealand spokesperson confirmed that 957 D-Max units have been affected by the recall, and conversely, a Mazda New Zealand spokesperson confirmed approximately 400 BT-50s have been affected.

“Isuzu Motors have identified that vehicles manufactured during a certain period may have a misaligned diesel supply hose in the engine bay. This could lead to the fuel hose rubbing on an engine bracket, and in extreme cases, could lead to diesel leakage,” said the Isuzu notice.

Mazda’s notice was similar, reading; “On certain BT-50 vehicles, interference between the fuel hose and the engine oil level gauge guide tube is possible. If the car continues to be used with such interference, the fuel hose may become worn out, and in the worst case, a fuel leak could occur from the damaged fuel hose.”

Whilst both notices don’t specifically mention fire risk being a potential danger, the equivalent pair of Australian recall notices do. “Fuel may leak in the presence of an external ignition source resulting in a vehicle fire,” said both notices.

Both manufacturers are in the process of notifying customers to carry out repairs (which involve replacing a hose and hose clips) at their local Isuzu or Mazda dealership, at no charge.