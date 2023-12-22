New Lexus hybrid will be here next year for less than $60k

The Lexus LBX is a new entry-level premium crossover, due to land in early 2024 for under $60k.

Lexus is set to introduce the LBX crossover early next year as its smallest model yet, and its most affordable.

“The LBX is designed for a new generation of drivers,” said Lexus NZ Vice President, Andrew Davis. “All the key elements of Lexus are encapsulated within the subcompact LBX – a brave and unique design, high-quality materials and construction, plus a carefully thought-through driving experience.”

Three trim levels – sorry, ‘moods’ – will be offered, each matching a different lifestyle. Active stands out with 18” dark grey metallic and machined alloy wheels, a two-tone exterior, along with black synthetic leather seats.

Relax rides on 18” dark premium metallic alloy wheels and has an Adaptive High Beam System. Inside the passengers can relax on black and dark gray semi-aniline leather accented seats while listening to a 13-speaker Mark Levinson premium sound system.

Supplied Three different ‘moods’ will be offered in New Zealand, all powered by a 1.5-litre three-cylinder hybrid engine.

Cool gets 18” black alloy wheels and features automatic parking with six front and rear parking sensors. It has a multicolour interior illumination, along with a choice of either black or saddle tan leather and Ultrasuede™ accented seats.

Relax and Cool both offer a Panoramic View Monitor and 12.3” head-up display, an enormous 9.8-inch portrait-orientated touchscreen in the centre, a 12.3-inch digital cluster, while every model gets Lexus’ Safety System+.

Every LBX gets a 1.5-litre hybrid three-cylinder petrol engine, developing 100kW of power and 185Nm of torque, paired with an eCVT transmission.

Supplied A premium interior with a large touchscreen is available as well.

As for dimensions, the LBX is approximately 300mm shorter than its UX cousin, as well as 15mm narrower (it’s also 20mm taller). It’s broadly identical to the Toyota Yaris Cross in stature, which makes sense as the two share the same TNGA-B platform. Fun fact, Lexus called it the LBX because Citroen already made a ‘BX’ car in the 1980s!

The single Active FWD model kicks off pricing at $58,990, while the Relax FWD and Cool FWD cost $65,990 and both the Relax and Cool AWD models ask $68,990. Pricing includes Lexus’ four-year unlimited kilometre new vehicle warranty, four-year unlimited kilometre full maintenance service plan, eight-year or 160,000-kilometre high-voltage battery warranty, and the four-year Lexus Plus AA Roadside Assistance package.

The first deliveries are expected in March 2024.