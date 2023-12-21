We're driving Toyota's first EV all summer. What do you want to know about it?

Toyota is finally on the fully electric train with its Volkswagen iD.4 and Tesla Model Y rival, the bZ4X.

Almost 30 years ago in 1995, Toyota unveiled a hybrid concept car called the Prius. You get the feeling that the Japanese marque knew it was on the edge of something big.

The name they’d given it was derived from ‘primis’, the Latin term for ‘first’. They don’t pull out the Latin dictionary often at Toyota, although when they do it’s usually for the big stuff – think Corolla and Supra. Two years later, the production version started hitting showrooms, with marketing information at the time exclaiming it had arrived ‘just in time for the 21st century’.

And the rest was history. The Prius became the world’s first mass-produced hybrid, setting off a chain reaction that would lead to Toyota becoming known as the hybrid masters, seeing them get the jump years ahead of their major competitors and eventually roll out the technology across its line-up.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The bZ4X cuts a surprisingly handsome figure in the metal, its sculpted doors creating a mild ‘Coke bottle’ effect.

Given Toyota’s clear passion for the Prius it might be surprising to note that it took another 24 years for Toyota to unveil its first fully electric mass-production passenger vehicle – the bZ4X Concept – in 2021. A year later it was in showrooms overseas and, almost a year on from that, Toyota’s take on an SUV with full electrification has finally touched down in New Zealand.

We’ve got our hands on one for the summer break, and we’re keen to answer your questions about it.

There’s no fancy Latin name to be seen here, but that’s not to say that the bZ4X (bZ standing for ‘Beyond Zero’, a new naming convention Toyota will be attaching to all of its pure EV products) isn’t an important milestone for the brand. It certainly is, heralding a new era of commitment to plug-ins and perhaps seeing off the brand’s EV-hesitant past.

So, what is the bZ4X.

Well, think of it as the RAV4’s fancy cousin, a rival for the likes of the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Kia EV6, Volkswagen iD.4, Skoda Enyaq, and the enormously popular Tesla Model Y. It’s 90mm longer, 5mm wider, and 35mm lower than the country’s most popular SUV, with 160mm more between the wheels. Under the body sits Toyota’s e-TNGA platform, making this a direct relative to the Lexus RX 450e we drove earlier this year.

You can see and feel that Lexus influence throughout, too. The bZ4X, inside and out, feels like a slightly elevated product when compared to a typical RAV4. The drive mode dial is an obvious pointer, being lifted directly from the RZ. But elements like the fabric dashboard and the floating touchscreen unit make it feel a little more expensive than your average Toyota.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The bZ4X’s cabin looks and feels more premium than most other Toyota models. Steering wheel is a bit odd looking, mind.

Which is handy, because the bZ4X is more expensive than your average Toyota. The range consists of two models; the front-wheel drive $72,990 Pure and the all-wheel drive $82,990 Motion that we’re driving. Both models get the same 71.4kWh lithium-ion battery, but the Motion also adds in a second motor, helping bump output from 150kW/266Nm to 160kW/337Nm and dropping the 0–100kph time by six tenths to 6.9 seconds.

Both models get a 12.3-inch touchscreen, digital cluster, wireless Apple CarPlay with wired Android Auto, a slew of USB-C ports in the front and back, wireless phone charging, heated seats, and the bulk of Toyota’s Safety Sense tech suite.

On top of its extra motor, the Motion adds a 9-speaker JBL sound system, advanced parking, panoramic view camera, ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel and more. Regardless of which model you choose, you get a 452L boot space and a braked/unbraked towing capacity of 750kg.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Generous back seats make this a genuine family alternative to a RAV4.

There are two unavoidable points about the bZ4X’s hardware that we’ve got to reference. The first is that the bZ4X has a Subaru twin, called the Solterra. The pairing share the same architecture, batteries, and powertrains, with minimal differences to speak of.

The biggest difference is that in New Zealand, the Solterra is solely AWD, with a cheaper entry price of $79,990. Its top spec trim, most similar to this bZ4X Motion with regard to toys and tech, is $84,990.

It certainly feels like a Toyota-heavy product, in that it’s hard to find evidence of Subaru’s engineering presence. I suspect that’s because Subaru’s main hand in the model’s development was the AWD system – underlined by the available ‘X-Mode’ function, a Subaru specialty. Barring that, this feels like a Toyota through and through, from the software to the switches.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Range is always a big talking point with any EV, and the bZ4X is no exception.

The second Toyota hardware point relates to the bZ4X’s 71.4kWh battery. Developed by Toyota and Panasonic, the NCM unit isn’t as cutting edge as the LFP-chemistry batteries used by some of the bZ4X’s rivals. Its range figures – 516km in the Pure and 470km in the Motion – are somewhat competitive on paper. Similar to the claims Volkswagen gets from the slightly larger battery in the iD.4 but less than what you can get out of a Skoda Enyaq.

We’ve already managed to drain the bZ4X’s battery a few times over the course of our loan, and the results have been … well … mixed.

We managed to travel 318km with 97% of the battery used, with the car’s onboard computer claiming about 10km spare. A 328km range is solid, but more than 140km short of the WLTP figure. Admittedly, our drive loop included plenty of motorway commuting.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Get used to the ‘bZ’ nomenclature, because there’s plenty more of them on the way.

Answers to some of the bZ4X’s range questions appear to sit with the amount of safety buffer built into the range estimator. As in, a little like an internal combustion car, when it’s showing ‘empty’ – it isn’t actually empty. We’ll give it another shot on a more urban mix of roads over the break, and ask Toyota more about this range stuff.

Speaking of which, if you’ve got a question you’re keen for us to answer at the end of our month-and-a-half test of the Toyota bZ4X, feel free to send it through either by firing it into the comment section below this story, or sending it over email. And after we’ve wracked up 45 days worth of kays, we’ll do our best to answer.

Want to ask us a question about what it’s like living with the Toyota bZ4X Motion? Email matthew.hansen@stuff.co.nz, or comment on this story below.

Bonus images

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The 452L boot space is decent, but pipped by the likes of the Kia EV6 and Volkswagen iD.4

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Its $72,990 entry-level price tag undercuts the majority of its mid-size SUV rivals from Ford, Kia, and the like.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The drive mode dial comes straight from the Lexus RZ 450e, and looks the business.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Rear passengers get a pair of USB-C ports for devices. There’s also more under the floating centre console up front.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff There’s no ‘frunk’ to speak of, although it’s not like there’s much room for one anyway.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The fabric textures on the dashboard feel plush, and are complimented by plenty of (fingerprint-attracting) piano black surfaces.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The floating touchscreen helps enable a gaping storage area beneath.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Our 20.8kWh/100km average featured plenty of motorway commuting.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff X Mode? Where have I seen that before ...