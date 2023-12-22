The FTN Streetdog is a Kiwi customisation dream

FTN Motion, Wellington-based electric bike maker, has built 150 Streetdogs so far, which is a milestone in itself. Back in September, it broke that 100 unit barrier, making it the first company to produce any sort of vehicle in New Zealand in these numbers since the 1990s.

The Wellington-based bike maker previously confirmed it is set to capture 5% of the Kiwi moped market, along with a goal of producing 700 Streetdogs per year for the Australian and New Zealand markets by the end of 2024. It’s a pretty remarkable jump for a company that had just one prototype in 2021.

Now, it has shown off some Streetdog customisation from local artists and businesses, including a 3D Halloween-inspired skull, a Gina Kiel original, and a one-of-a-kind hand-drawn design that took more than 100 hours to create.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The FTN Streetdog in Auckland.

Artist Jeremy Bennett was first introduced to FTN Motion when Wellington Airport’s custom Streetdog stopped him in his tracks while on display at the terminal in 2022. Jeremy went on to become one of the first 100 people to own a Streetdog and, a few months ago, customised a limited-edition Noir Streetdog; creating a head-turning spooky art piece for Halloween for Wellington’s annual Skullduggery exhibition.

“The Streetdog’s profile is very unusual, making it the perfect canvas for the ‘Skull Motorcycle’. After designing the concept, Wellington’s Wilde Signs created wraps, which were then layered to create a subtle 3D effect that’s even more impressive close-up. In terms of the Streetdog’s industrial design, it is considered functional and beautiful. Add to the fact you can individualise the body’s design, and its unbeatable,” he says.

SUPPLIED Wellington-based motorcycle maker FTN Motion’s founders Luke Sinclair and Kendall Bristow received the award for their locally developed electric moped, Streetdog.

The Skull Motorcycle has now become part of FTN Motion’s in-house lineup, and Bennett is now turning his attention to customising his own Streetdog, with an Octopus-inspired design currently in the mix.

Tyler Richardson is the founder of Helmart Design. Tyler is an artist who specialises in painting motorsport helmets for athletes and clients around the world. He started his business at 12 and has grown from making helmets for friends to crafting distinctive pieces for drivers and companies worldwide. He recently customised his own Streetdog from FTN’s 2.0 production run.

“As soon as I saw the Streetdog, I loved everything about it. It was the perfect New Zealand-made canvas for me to extend and showcase my artwork into a new realm while still carrying over my unique style and detail.

Supplied The gorgeous 100-hour paintjob from Tyler Richardson at Helmart.

“I started with 20 different design concepts before eventually coming back to one of my earliest ones. FTN Motion delivered the tank to me, where I hand painted every aspect, laying the line work and putting down colours. Together with matching helmets, the paintwork process has taken over 100 hours of work, and I’m so pleased with the finished product,” he says.

Garage Project’s Tiny Bike was one of the first-ever Streetdogs made. Distinctive with its orange body branding for ‘Tiny’ their zero-alc beer, Crocky Hargreaves says it’s been invaluable to the business.

“I use our Tiny bike a lot - initially around Wellington and now around Christchurch. We didn’t want it to just be a statement piece; we also wanted to become part of the business, and both its form and function have made this easy to do,” he says.

Supplied There's a wide breadth of customisation offered by the Streetdog.

Wellington Airport’s unique Gina Kiel Streetdog, designed with Wilde Signs, is helping the organisation meet its goal of reaching net zero emissions for operations by 2030. FTN Motion began working with Wellington Airport while it was still in the original Lyall Bay workshop.

Wellington Airport’s Phil Rennie says the artwork on their bike symbolises the Airport’s role as a gateway to the wider Wellington region. Wellington’s Wilde Signs has customised four bikes, including Jeremy Bennett’s Skull Bike and the World of Wearable Art Streetdog that featured in the 2023 show. Founder Ryan Rogers describes himself as an avid motorcycle enthusiast and says being able to personalise bikes adds to the brand’s cutting-edge approach to design.

“As well as the customisations, we also take care of the vinyl decals for the bikes during all production runs. I really appreciate the aesthetic they bring to the brand, and we definitely get a kick out of seeing our designs out on the roads”, he says. Wilde Designs and FTN Motion work with Streetdog owners who want to customise their bikes. Michel Roncara, FTN General Manager, added the timeless design of the Streetdog allows people to re-think the traditional concepts of motorcycle design.