Ford global CEO touches down in NZ, hangs out with Greg Murphy

Ford global CEO Jim Farley (left) and his son Jamison (centre) with Greg Murphy and his Whittakers Peanut Slab Ford Sierra RS500 Cosworth.

The chief executive of Ford Motor Company, Jim Farley, is currently in New Zealand as part of a Trans-Tasman tour.

One of the most significant CEOs in the current motoring landscape, Farley was photographed at Highlands Motorsport Park in Cromwell yesterday, where he spent some time with four-time Bathurst 1000 winner Greg Murphy.

Whilst Murphy isn’t necessarily synonymous with the blue oval (he competed in Supercars with Holden teams for 25 years), it was a Ford that helped first put him on the map in Australia; a Whittakers Peanut Slab–backed Sierra RS500 Cosworth he utilised in the sport’s Group A era.

Seth Wenig/AP Ford CEO Jim Farley.

This very car was present at Highlands Motorsport Park, with Farley appearing to take the RS500 for a spin around the 4.1km race circuit – Murphy riding shotgun from the passenger seat.

Farley is no stranger to driving race cars fast, particularly those sporting his company’s badge).

Last year he took Jimmy Fallon, host of The Tonight Show, for a few hot laps in an Australian Ford Mustang Supercar. And earlier this week he took the reins of Cameron Waters’ Monster Mustang Supercar for a few quick laps in the wet at Calder Park in Melbourne.

While in Australia, Farley toured Ford’s local facilities, including visits to Ford Australia HQ, its national parts distribution centre, and to RMA Automotive where F-150s are being switched from left-hand drive to right-hand drive for the Australian market.

Farley’s hot laps in Waters’ Supercar were accompanied by meetings with people from Ford’s other Supercars teams – Walkinshaw Andretti United and Dick Johnson Racing – as well as some conversations with local Ford owners.

It is unclear what the CEO’s plans in New Zealand will be, or how long he will be in the country. Stuff has requested comment from the brand.

Whilst in the country, Farley is likely to be briefed on Ford New Zealand’s recent market performance, which for the most part has been positive.

The Ford Ranger is expected to retain the crown for most popular new vehicle in the country for the ninth consecutive year. According to the Motor Industry Association, to the end of November a total of 9709 Rangers had been registered, placing it ahead of the Toyota RAV4 (8319) and Hilux (7479).

Ford is likely to end the year with the second-largest market share percentage, with only Toyota currently beating the marque.

On the flip side, Ford New Zealand continues to struggle to attract sales for its other models. The Ranger and Transit van combined account for 68.6% of the brand’s national sales year-to-date, meaning combined sales of the Everest, Escape, Focus, Mustang, Mustang Mach-E, and Puma account for just 31.4% of sales.

Ford New Zealand has several high-profile vehicle launches in the pipeline for 2024, including the arrival of the new Mustang, Ranger PHEV, and Transit Custom.