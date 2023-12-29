F1 world champion Max Verstappen denied rental car because of his age

Max Verstappen is one of the most recognisable and decorated athletes on the planet. But that doesn’t mean his life is without limitations – at least in the eyes of rental car company Sixt.

British tabloid The Sun has reported that the three-time Formula 1 world champion was recently denied the keys to a Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door coupe by Sixt whilst holidaying in Portugal with a group of friends.

Although Sixt does allow rental cars for drivers aged under 25 (Verstappen is 26-years-old), for its most powerful inventory, like the 470kW/900Nm AMG GT 4-Door, it only allows drivers aged 30 and upwards to take out loans.

Supplied The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4-Door is powered by a biturbo V8 producing 470kW and 900Nm.

In the absence of a bi-turbo V8 AMG GT, Verstappen reportedly had to settle for a more pedestrian BMW 5 Series.

A statement issued by Sixt noted that the employee handling Verstappen’s booking was simply following the brand’s rulebook. It has assured that the Red Bull star would be able to rent the same car again in the future.

“There can be special circumstances that justify a deviation from rules. This is such a case,” said the statement.

“We apologize to Mr Verstappen. He can rent the car he wants from us at any time. There is of course no doubt at all about his driving skills and his experience with powerful cars.”

The production One hypercar is here, at long last.

As its name suggests, the AMG GT 4-Door is the elongated, four-door sedan offshoot of AMG’s drop-top and 2-door coupe GT. In GT 63 trim, it’s capable of reaching 100kph in 2.9 seconds on its way to a top speed of 316kph.

It has been reported that Verstappen had rented out Autodromo Internacional do Algarve race circuit, commonly known as Portimao, with plans to then travel to Brazil.

It’s not the first time that age has been a talking point for Verstappen. At just 17-years-old, the Dutchman was the youngest driver to ever compete in Formula 1 when he made his full-time debut at the Australian Grand Prix in 2015.

Just one race later he would record his first points finish in Malaysia. His first top five was notched midway through the season in Hungary. His first win came the following year following a stunning debut in Spain with Red Bull’s lead squad.