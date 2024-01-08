Popular EV maker quietly introduces third local model

A new Long Range Model Y is being offered for 2024, slotting between the entry and Performance variants.

Tesla has expanded the Model Y range by one for 2024 with the quiet addition of the Dual Motor Long Range.

Slotting into the middle of the family, the Dual Motor Long Range uses two motors to generate 286kW/510Nm of output, below the Performance’s 340kW/674Nm figures. Tesla says the Long Range can hit 100kph in five seconds flat, 1.3 seconds slower than the Performance.

The Long Range also uses the slightly older 2170-type battery as opposed to the prismatic LFP batteries used in the rear-wheel drive standard model. This is largely because LFP batteries don’t yet offer the same high energy density – and resulting longer range – as nickel-cobalt-manganese batteries. As a result, the Long Range Model Y offers 533km of WLTP-rated range, the highest driving range of any Model Y so far.

MATTHEW HANSEN/STUFF Tesla has opened the doors to its second store in Auckland, featuring a huge car delivery area, parts area, and service center.

Pricing for the Dual Motor Long Range starts at $77,900 before on-roads. As with other Tesla vehicles, white paint, an all-black interior and 19-inch wheels are standard kit, with black, grey, or blue paint upping the price by $1700 ($2800 for red).

Larger 20-inch wheels adds another $2800 to the price, a black/white interior combo bumps things by $1700, while ‘Enhanced Autopilot’ (auto lane change, auto parking, smart summoning, and better adaptive cruise control) is a $5700 extra.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff All Model Ys get the big central touchscreen and minimal interior.

‘Full Self-Driving Capability’ is an $11,400 box to tick, comprising all the functionality of basic and Enhanced Autopilot as well as Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control with Autosteer on city streets listed as coming soon.

Of course, these autonomous functions do still require active driver supervision.

The other two Model Y variants are still available, being the single-motor Rear Drive ($67,900 before ORCS) and the range-topping Performance ($89,900 before ORCs). There’s no more Clean Car Discount now, so these are currently the cheapest the vehicles will be.