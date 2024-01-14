Road test: The Ford Puma ST is truly worthy of the badge

Ford killed off the brilliant Fiesta ST last year, which was very sad. It did the same to the Focus RS, and while the superb Focus ST is still kicking, it’s hard to be sure how much longer it’ll be around. You can thank the obsession with high-riding family wagons for that.

But don’t fret too much because the fast Ford is still alive, just in a different shape than what you might be used to. Late last year we got the Puma ST, which is the spiritual successor to the Fiesta ST. No, truly, it is.

Compared to the regular Puma, the ST makes 26kW more power but 10Nm less torque thanks to a retune of the 1.0-litre turbo-triple. It hits 100kph in 7.4 seconds while still achieving 6.2L/100km of fuel consumption and 140g/km of CO2 emissions. Unfortunately, we don’t get the brilliant 1.5-litre triple the Fiesta ST had, that engine is a manual-only pairing, and we don’t get that transmission.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff A few styling changes give away the ST model (aside from the badge, of course), like unique wheels, a chin splitter and a roof spoiler.

Instead, Kiwis get a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, which is smooth, quick to hunt higher ratios in Normal and Eco modes and snappy in Sport. It’s smart enough when left to its own devices too but you can paddle away if you want to take control.

But the powertrain isn’t why the Puma ST is a taller Fiesta ST. It’s the chassis. Ford has thrown a lot at the underpinnings of the crossover, adding a rear suspension twist-beam apparently 50% stiffer compared to the standard Puma, along with a 28mm anti-roll bar integrated into the U‑section and a 24mm front anti-roll bar.

Supplied The 1.0-litre triple has been massaged to produce 118kW of power, paired exclusively with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

The springs are Ford’s force vectoring units, which apply vectoring forces to the rear suspension and enable cornering forces to travel directly into the spring, for increased lateral stiffness. They are paired with Hitachi twin-tube frequency-reactive dampers at the front and rear.

All of that combines into a truly brilliant chassis, if a bit firm in the ride department. The suspension isn’t adaptive, so when you’re driving through town you get a good feel for how rough a road is, or how vertical a speed bump might be.

But getting away into the faster curvey bits and the thing comes alive. The steering is fantastic, weighted, direct, and 25% faster than the normal Pumas thanks to ST-specification front knuckles, steering arm and steering rack gearing. Standard-fit sports seats up front mean you’re not being tossed around the cabin. A curb weight of just over 1200kg helps a lot too, a remarkably low figure.

Like the Fiesta ST, the Puma ST is a real fiend for back roads. It doesn’t feel much bigger than a Fiesta either, especially if you haven’t driven one for a while. The Puma is about 6cm taller than the Feista with a 9.5cm longer wheelbase. It also looks better in my opinion – not that the Fiesta wasn’t attractive but I really dig the round, Maserati-like headlights of the Puma, ST-specific wheels and dual-tip exhaust.

The New Zealand-spec Puma ST doesn’t get a limited slip differential but you don’t really need it with this powertrain. It’s not quite grunty enough to require the extra grip, but as much as it sucks to not have the stronger engine, the smaller 1.0-litre donk means you spend more time enjoying its rev range and active-valve exhaust. You know what they say, it’s better to drive a slow car fast... Plus, you save a bit on fuel. I averaged 6.5L/100km after a good amount of Christmas holiday driving.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The ST badge definitely still means something, with proper work going into the chassis.

As for styling changes, the Puma ST gets a Ford Performance-embossed splitter integrated into the front bumper, a roof spoiler, a rear diffuser and an ST-spec upper and lower front grilles designed for better engine cooling. There are also blacked-out grille surrounds, side spears, door mirror caps and rear roof spoiler, and a Magnetite finish on the 19-inch rims.

Extra bits inside include a quality Bang and Olufsen audio system, wireless charging, front and rear parking assistance. Ford has ticked every options box, including the safety stuff (active cruise control, cross-traffic alert with active braking).

The cabin isn’t the most modern place, with its older-styled freestanding touchscreen and tall gear selector. The seats might be lovely and form-hugging but the side bolstering blocks access to the electronic adjustment buttons, which is a bit annoying. There is a crisp digital dash behind the wheel however, which turns all black and red in Sport mode.

Supplied The cabin is nice enough but that infotainment screen does feel a bit old...

Interior space is decent, with Ford’s MegaBox in the boot allowing an extra 80 litres of storage underneath the floor. Four adults will fit easily too, but if you’ve got kids you may find it cramped with all the bits and bobs they bring along.

So it has practicality, it’s a blast to drive, and it’s affordable at $46k. All of those make the Puma ST deserving of the suffix, even if it’s not quite as traditional an ST as some might want.

Competition is hot, however, with the likes of the VW T-Roc R (77,990), Hyundai Kona N ($66,990) and Cupra Formentor VZ ($70,990) all among the smallest performance SUVs. But the Puma costs much less and is the most fun to drive, despite being down on power.