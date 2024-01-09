Chinese electrified ute emerges again in fresh spy pics

BYD is preparing its first ute for a full debut later this year, but eagle-eyed fans over in China have spotted it almost entirely undisguised before its big event.

Images published by Autospy show the ute in a nondescript environment, confirming a rather Ford-like front end with C-shaped DRLs bookending the grille, which previous patent images have shown to spell out ‘BYD’ in thick letters. The rear end features upright taillights with what appear to be thin vertical indicator bars.

Meanwhile, inside looks to be a console-mounted shifter, a free-standing digital dash behind the wheel and a portrait-oriented infotainment touchscreen – although this will probably be a rotating unit like in BYD’s other vehicles.

Autospy One BYD ute variant will be a plug-in hybrid and one will be fully electric.

Under the bonnet could either be a pure-electric powertrain or a plug-in hybrid system. PHEV variants will allegedly get a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with either one or two supplementary electric motors. Power will range from 134kW to a healthy 375kW.

One of the interior images shows a range of over 1000km, which is the combined electric and petrol figure. You can tell because there is a battery percentage indicator reading 11% and a mode indicator at the top of the screen showing ‘HEV’.

Car News China The digital dash with a range readout of 1079km. This is the PHEV version, as indicated by the HEV mode on the top of the screen... Unless BYD is also planning a regular hybrid.

In a statement to Stuff last year, BYD New Zealand brand manager Warren Willmot confirmed that BYD plans to launch at least three new models in 2024, with its first ‘DM-I Super Hybrid’ PHEV coming in the first quarter, and its dedicated plug-in ute and large SUV coming in the second half of the year.

Luke Todd, CEO of BYD Australia distributor EVDirect, told CarExpert that utes are already testing in Australia, with a launch imminent.

SUPPLIED Meet the BYD Atto 3 (otherwise known as the Yuan in China), the latest EV to launch in New Zealand.

“We anticipate that the ute will be on sale sometime around early to mid-2024. We've actually recently been able to bring the project forward six months, such is the interest in the BYD brand since we launched in Australia,” said Todd.

“We've currently got an Australia-based engineering team heading to China where these vehicles are designed and engineered to make it Australian ready. That's underway at the moment and will take another few months.”

He added that the fully electric version will follow at a later date, hinting at the PHEV being the sole launch option, but also said the EV could push pricing over $100,000. Those details remain to be confirmed.