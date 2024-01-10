Supercars and Harold: Trade Me's 10 most clicked-on cars of 2023

This dark blue McLaren Senna GTR was the most popular vehicle listing on Trade Me last year.

Trade Me has revealed the most popular listings in the Motors section from last year, which spans an interesting array of vehicles.

The number one spot went to a 2019 McLaren Senna GTR, which went up with an eye-watering asking price of $3.25 million. The GTR represents the ultimate form of McLaren’s track-orientated Senna nameplate. Powered by a 627kW version of McLaren’s 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 and paired to GT3-style aero, it is capable of zooming to 100kph in 2.7 seconds, en route to a 352kph top speed.

Arguably more impressive than all of that is the GTR’s 1188kg dry weight, about the same as a Kia Stonic.

Following closely behind, the runner-up came second in more ways than one. "With 120,294 views, a 2018 Ford GT was the second most viewed vehicle of 2023. This GT is one of just two in Aotearoa and can reach 347 km/h, making it the second-rarest and second-fastest of this year's top 10. It was also the second priciest with an equally hefty asking price of $1.95 million," said Trade Me Motors head, Jayme Fuller.

Supplied An Elvis-pink Cadillac owned by Kim Dotcom was quite popular last year.

There were celebrity appearances this year too. Rounding out the podium finish with 111,218 views was Kim Dotcom's 1959 Cadillac. "An Elvis-pink Cadillac was reportedly one of many assets seized when Kim Dotcom's mansion was raided in 2012. More than 10 years later, it was up for auction and in fantastic condition.

"Another celebrity vehicle was a yacht belonging to none other than Kiwi broadcasting veteran Paul Henry, Olive – named after Henry's late mother. This is a very personalised Van Der Heijden Explorer motor yacht which sailed into tenth place with over 47,000 views."

The third celebrity vehicle was once home to the most famous and beloved giraffe in Aotearoa. "The Life Ed classroom has been an educational staple for tamariki and rangatahi for decades. Sadly, Harold's home was getting beyond repair, so it was time to move on. The auction raised over $22,000 for the Life Education Trust."

Supplied Remember this? The Life Ed mobile classroom was home to Harold the Giraffe, with its $22k selling figure going to the Life Education trust.

Incredibly, a 1965 Ford Mustang Fastback made the top 10 for the second year in a row, this year in fourth place with 77,775 views. Fuller said that this year's one was a little different though: "

This year's Mustang actually started out as a coupe, before undergoing cosmetic surgery to give it the iconic fastback roofline."

Fuller said that classic cars made a strong appearance. "Five of the eight motors featured in this year's top 10 were built before the turn of the century. A listing for three VW Kombi vans came in at fifth place and a Series 3 Land Rover in eighth, with 72,594 and 63,555 views respectively.