China sweeps past Japan as world's largest vehicle exporter

China has become the world’s largest vehicle exporter thanks to brands like MG and BYD.

For the first time in a great many years, Japan looks set to lose its crown as the world’s largest exporter of vehicles as China experiences a massive 2023.

According to Automotive News, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) estimates approximately 3.83 million light vehicles – passenger cars, SUVs, utes, vans and light trucks – were exported from China over 2023, but when heavy trucks and buses are included, the figure rises to 5.26 million. That’s about a million more than Japan is expected to total, up about 62% year-on-year.

To give an idea of how big China’s local market is, sales within the country totaled 21.93 million for the year, the third year of growth. A good amount of this came from battery-powered vehicles, with 23.5% of the market pure-electric and 11.8% plug-in hybrids.

Supplied The BYD Seal launched in New Zealand late last year.

The CPCA says growing markets like Mexico and Europe helped the big increase, while Russia is also believed to be a main part of the growth – a result of many major manufacturers pulling out of Russia in response to the Ukraine conflict.

Big Chinese carmakers like BYD and MG are likely to be driving forces behind China’s impressive export figures, with high sales around the world – including New Zealand, although our figures are quite humble by comparison. BYD recently overtook Tesla as the world’s top seller of EVs, though based mostly on China-local sales.

MG led the month of December in terms of the most popular individual model – the MG4 – while the brand as a while took a respectable 7th place for the year, notching 6105 registrations. BYD, with fewer models on sale, came in 12th with 3715 units. Combined, the two pulled 9820 sales, or 6% of the local market.

SUPPLIED Meet the BYD Atto 3 (otherwise known as the Yuan in China), the latest EV to launch in New Zealand.

By comparison, Toyota sold 32,359 units, or 22% of the market share. When subtracting commercial vehicles from the figure, Toyota stands at 21,913 units, or 20%.

Meanwhile, over in Australia, 193,433 vehicles made in China were sold over 2023, putting the country as the third-largest source of new cars there and accounting for 15.9% of the total market.

It will be interesting to monitor the growth of Chinese-built vehicles in New Zealand in 2024, as we’re already set for a couple of new brands to enter the fray. Chery offshoots Omoda and Jaecoo launched late last year with five models set to arrive this year between the two.