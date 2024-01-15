Toyota's rorty hot-hatch to get automatic option

Toyota has confirmed the mighty GR Yaris will be getting an eight-speed automatic along with a slight power bump.

According to the Japanese carmaker, the new transmission can anticipate when shifting is necessary even before changes in vehicle behaviour occur, while its use of highly heat-resistant friction material has resulted in “world-class gear-shifting speeds”.

Meanwhile, the 1.6-litre turbocharged three-cylinder has been massaged to produce a VW Golf R-rivalling 224kW/400Nm, up from the previous 200kW/370Nm.

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff The 1.6-litre triple now produces more power, which is never a bad thing.

Other mechanical changes include more bolts fastening the body to the shock absorbers, an increase in body rigidity through a 13% increase in the number of spot welding points and a 24%expansion in the area where structural adhesive is applied.

Automatic models get a transmission fluid cooler while buyers can opt for a new Cooling Package that adds a sub-radiator, cool air intake and intercooler sprayer.

Supplied The cabin of the GR Yaris has been revised.

Inside is a newly designed cockpit that tilts the control panel and infotainment slightly towards the driver, the latter running Toyota’s latest operating system. The driving position has been dropped by 25mm and Toyota has improved visibility by moving the rear-view mirror and lowering the upper edge of the centre stack.

External changes include slightly tweaked headlights and front lights while the front bumper and front grille are slightly different.

The automatic transmission came about from Toyota’s chairman, Akio Toyoda, “desire to provide the fun of driving to as many people as possible and expand the base of motorsports”.

Supplied Lexus has taken a bit of a shine to the GR Yaris' new powertrain, using it in the LBX Morizo RR concept.

Meanwhile, Lexus seems to have taken an interest in the new powertrain, debuting the LBX Morizo RR concept at the Tokyo Auto Salon, named after Toyoda’s racing pseudonym. It uses the same automatic transmission as the GR Yaris with Lexus’ Direct4 four-wheel drive system.

Styling comes largely from the LBX small crossover, but with unique front and rear bumpers, 19-inch wheels, yellow brake calipers, and a black mesh grille. The ride height has also been dropped by 10mm. Inside are “exclusive” sports seats with yellow belts and alloy pedals.

Unfortunately, Lexus hasn’t confirmed if it will actually build the LBX Morizo RR, nor has Toyota said if it will bring the automatic GR Yaris to New Zealand. But Australia has put its hand up for the Yaris, so there’s still hope for us.