Yellow paint streak to remain on Palmerston North commuter route

The yellow paint that leaked from this truck will remain on Tremaine Ave after the city council decided not to remove it.

Palmerston North motorists can continue to follow the yellow-flecked road after officials decided removing paint from a busy commuter route would damage the pavement.

After paint spilled from a truck, a yellow streak and tyre marks appeared on a 4-kilometre stretch of Tremaine Ave in late October. Although faded, they remain.

City council officials initially discussed cleaning up the paint, on the section of road between Kaimanawa and North streets, but have since decided it can stay.

“Removing the paint, which is spread over several kilometres of the road, would require contractors to use a very powerful water blaster,” said acting council chief infrastructure officer Sheryl Bryant.

David Unwin/Stuff The spill, pictured in November, has faded significantly over the past three months.

“Water blasting would damage the surface of the road, which could over time undermine the structure of the road, resulting in an earlier upgrade being required.

“A change in the surface could also result in the road being less safe for drivers in wet conditions.”

Removing the paint would be a significant task, requiring traffic management to ensure the work was done safely, without affecting the city’s stormwater system, she said.

“This would result in significant disruption to one of the busiest roads in the city.”

Bryant said the paint had faded significantly and would continue to do so.

Last year the council said it would develop a cleanup plan with Mainfreight, which was responsible for the mess.

It’s understood the spill happened after a driver accidentally pierced a paint drum with a forklift blade while loading their truck.

According to correspondence released under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act, cars on the road suffered from paint splatter shortly after the spill.

“Anyone with paint splatter needs to be referred to Mainfreight. However, let me know the cleanup costs and I wil invoice them for the damage,” one city council email says.

Another one mentions who would have been charged for the cleanup costs: “Mainfreight insurance probably, but it was [an] owner-driver, so that may complicate things.”

Mainfreight declined to comment.