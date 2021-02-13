The motoring industry is truly awful, I can't wait for the Apple Car

OPINION: The excitement around an Apple Car is a peculiar thing. The world knows next to nothing about it. We don't have the first idea about its body style, interior, range, cost, colour or even if it's a real thing or not. And yet just the thought of Apple making a car gives me butterflies.

That's a pretty embarrassing thing to admit. So, I've been searching my brain to rationalise these feelings, and the best I can come up with is this: the car industry, in its current form, sucks.

We've known for the best part of two decades that fossil fuels aren't the future of the automotive industry, they're killing the planet, and they're also really expensive. Two pretty big turn-offs.

Jack Taylor/Getty Images What sort of car would technology company Apple make?

But somehow, the majority of big car manufacturers have failed to deliver an electric vehicle that competes with the internal combustion engine - a technology that has been around for about 150 years, by the way.

It's taken a startup (Tesla) running on a fraction of established automotive companies' budgets to show the industry what needs to be done.

And Tesla very nearly wasn't a thing. If it weren't for Elon Musk's seemingly endless amounts of energy (and capital), Tesla would have failed a long time ago. It was a close-run thing too, with Tesla taking 17 years to return a profit and musk admitting the company was "about a month away" from bankruptcy while trying to bring the Model 3 to mass production.

DAVID LINKLATER/STUFF The Tesla Model X 9.0.

Now, thanks to its rocketing stock price, Tesla is the most valuable carmaker in the world, overtaking Japan's Toyota back in June last year.

This sort of valuation doesn't happen in an industry that's serving its customers properly - especially when the challenger company only accounted for 0.8 per cent of the total number of cars produced on earth last year. And that, I think, is what makes the prospect of an Apple Car so exciting.

Apple only enters an industry when it thinks it can shake things up. Just look back at how it killed Nokia and BlackBerry's multi-billion dollar hold on the phone market in a handful of years. Or how Apple Watch now outsells all the entire Swiss watch industry at a rate of 3:2.

Bebeto Matthews/AP Apple CEO Tim Cook.

How exactly Apple will shake up the industry is a guessing game right now. But rumours suggest that there are two areas where Apple might have an advantage.

The first relates to battery technology, with reports hinting that Apple is working on a unique "monocell" design that will allow it to pack more active material inside the battery. Which means longer range. Which is obviously a good thing.

AI is the next. And it's the one topic Apple CEO, Tim Cook has spoken publicly about. Confirming in 2017 that Apple is "focusing on autonomous systems. It's a core technology that we view as very important. We sort of see it as the mother of all AI projects. It's probably one of the most difficult AI projects actually to work on".

Abigail Dougherty David Court: The world knows next to nothing about it. Yet just the thought of Apple making a car gives me butterflies.

Since then, Apple has been testing a fleet of self-driving cars on Californian roads. And Bloomberg's (almost-famous) Apple expert, Mark Gurman, recently reported that the distance Apple's cars drove last year more than doubled, accelerating from 12,140 to 30,263 kilometres in 2020.

Kilometres driven is a pointless metric, though. What's really interesting is the progress Apple has made. According to California's Department of Motor Vehicles data. The number of times a human driver had to take over these self-driving Apple cars fell from once every 190 km in 2019, to once every 233 km.

It looks like Apple is now moving into phase two: securing an established automotive partner to manufacture its designs. Are there any automotive manufacturing companies brave enough to turn that sort of contract down?