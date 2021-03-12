Poorly laid chip seal a plague on motorists and cyclists

The windscreen replacement companies must love summer more than the cicadas do.

OPINION: Summer seems to have arrived late this year, and it’s a relief that it’s finally come.

With the warmth come the cicadas, watermelon, barbecues, and chip sealing of our roads.

Then there’s the guilty pang that the weatherboards were due for a lick of paint and summer is the time to do just that.

Slapping the paint on is easy; it’s the preparation that’s tedious. You start out by digging out and bogging any rotten bits, replacing boards that are buggered.

Then sanding and putting on plenty of primer so that the top coat will stay stuck for as many years as possible. I’ve learnt from experience that good preparation alongside careful application is key to avoiding a re-run in a year or two.

Like house painting, chip-sealing is done now because the weather is more stable, so work can be better planned. Perhaps the summer heat somehow makes the chip sealing application process easier or cheaper too.

Unlike house painting though, there doesn’t seem to be much preparatory work done prior to chip-sealing. Just a coat of sticky bitumen ‘’primer’’ before gravel is spread on top.

The idea is that if you put enough bitumen down, then a surfeit of gravel, the stones will stick.

In theory more stones on top of the road makes the road harder wearing and thus longer lasting, but that’s only if the stones actually stick to the road.

Supplied If there isn’t enough bitumen the chip seal doesn’t stick. (File photo)

All too often the new stones only last a couple of weeks before they start peeling off and exposing the old road. The problem is that the sticky primer – bitumen – is applied all too sparingly, probably because it’s the expensive part of the recipe.

Then things start coming undone quickly, a bit like a shoddy paint job. The recently sealed road can quickly produce a third world driving experience, and the loose gravel a hazard to two-wheelers.

So like a bad paint job, a quick lick of chip-seal often seems to make the road worse, especially if they use big stones, which seems to be the trend on busier roads. And if the road is already buggered underneath, chip sealing is akin to just painting over the cracks.

Newly laid chip seal also means bonnet chips, disc brakes that squeal, and cracked windscreens. The windscreen replacement companies must love summer more than the cicadas do.

Until the new chip is driven over numerous times and pressed down by the weight of the vehicles it remains loose.

Stuff Former Massey University associate professor and keen cyclist Steve Stannard.

Ideally, traffic flow over the new road is moved around to encourage the stones to embed, but again that’s another cost to the roading contractor and rarely done. Easier for them to just slap it down and move to the next job.

Then, because the middle of the road and the very left-hand side of the road are rarely driven on, the gravel remains there in a loose heap.

Cyclists end up riding further towards the middle of the road than they’d like, because the ride is so rough and gravely closer to the edge that sometimes they have little choice.

Getting people out of cars and on bikes, then providing safe passage for them, is one way we are going to meet our greenhouse gas emission targets.

A little more care from roading contractors when maintaining our roads would help this happen.

In any case, the roading contractors could learn a bit from a good painter; a bit more effort in preparation and care in application makes for a better finish.

Steve Stannard is a Palmerston North business owner and former academic.