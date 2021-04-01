Is VW really changing its name to Voltswagen?

A few days ago an incomplete version of an announcement was accidentally posted on Volkswagen of America’s website, saying that the company would change its name to ‘Voltswagen’ in the USA before it quickly disappeared, prompting social media speculation on whether the name change was simply an April Fools' Day joke.

But Volkswagen of America has since “confirmed” the change in an official statement, noting that "volts are the derived units for electric potential between two points," and that the new name and branding "symbolise the highly-charged forward momentum Voltswagen has put in motion, pursuing a goal of moving all people point-to-point with EVs."

The company says the rebrand, which is meant to represent VW's commitment to electric transportation, will take effect in May. It will be preceded by the arrival of the ID. 4, the auto giant's first long-range, electric SUV, at dealerships across the USA this month.

Supplied Volkswagen of America’s ‘name change’ conveniently comes at the same time it launches the ID.4 EV into the USA.

The transition will take place over the next few months "at all consumer touch points," said Kimberley Gardiner, senior vice president of brand marketing for Volkswagen of America, in a statement.

The company has already switched to the new name on its US website and says it will keep using its classic, dark blue VW logo for gas-powered vehicles and light blue for electric ones, which will also bear a "Voltswagen" exterior badge.

But is it really changing its name? No. It’s most certainly not.

The Wall Street Journal has reported that German executives have told the outlet, "It's a premature April Fool's joke. It's part of a marketing campaign for the ID4. There will be no name change."

Which, given that all communications around the supposed name change have only come from Volkswagen of America, without a parallel release from head office in Europe (which is something the company always generally does) pretty much confirms it is all a joke that leaked early and was picked up by – and completely fooled – major mainstream news outlets, so the company has simply doubled down on it.

The “rebranding” on the carmaker’s US website goes no deeper than the homepage and the ID.4’s reservation and info pages and the company has previously used the “Voltswagen” hashtag on social media.

The WSJ expects Volkswagen to issue a statement tomorrow admitting it is all a joke.

It remains possibly that it may well be gearing up to use it as a badge on its EVs, but the whole name change would seem to be a play on US rival General Motors changing its logo to an electrical plug as a part of its transition to EVs.

But then, as Motor Trend put it “VW has made some head-scratching decisions in recent years, running the gamut from rebranding its well-known Golf as the Rabbit for a generation to cheating on global diesel-emissions regulations, so we weren't ready to put anything past the company.”