Mixed messaging: QR codes beside 'no cellphone' signs at petrol pumps baffle motorists

Caltex College St, Palmerston North, where the QR code poster is to the left of a sign showing a ban on cellphone use.

An urban myth and outdated signs are causing confusion at the petrol pump for motorists using the Covid Tracer App.

QR code posters placed next to signs warning customers not to use their mobile phones are a common sight on petrol station forecasts. The mixed messaging leaves people, such as Palmerston North man Paul Morris, wondering which rule to follow, and which to break.

“Could someone explain how, and why, we’re meant to scan in on the forecourt... given that mobile phones are banned, not to mention extremely dangerous?”

But are they? Such warning signs are based on an old theory that cellphones could cause incendive sparking, an electrical spark capable of igniting fuel vapour.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Some shoppers impatient as mask mandate kicks in at supermarkets

* New Zealand businesses split over plan to make carbon footprints public

* New Trucking Hall of Fame Inductees for 2019

* Calm crew averted disaster after propeller fell off plane



STUFF There are 13 new community cases of Covid-19 in the Delta outbreak, all in Auckland. That brings the total number to 868.

Z Energy spokesman Jeremy Clarke said this was primarily related to the risk posed by batteries, however technology had changed over time and this risk was now negligible.

A Canadian industry regulator study in 2019 found the chances of a cellphone igniting fuel vapours was one in 10 billion. That’s roughly the same odds as being struck by lightning after being dealt a straight in a game of poker 65 times.

However, signs warning against cellphone use are still common at petrol stations, and jar with the posters encouraging motorists to whip out their cellphones to record their visit.

Morris said with the warning was next to signs prohibiting other ignition sources such as pilot flames and cigarettes, so the natural assumption was cellphones could cause fires or explosions.

A spokesman for Caltex College St in Palmerston North said most people probably know cellphones weren’t that dangerous, but admitted Morris wasn’t the only one who had been confused.

The station has received several complaints, and comments on Facebook about people using cellphones on the forecourt and the “dangerous” placement of the QR codes.

Caltex was displaying the QR posters near the warnings, but he said this was old signage due to be replaced. Cellphones were allowed to be used on the forecourt.

Worksafe spokeswoman Nicky Barton​ said cellphones were no more a risk than a “red hot” exhaust pipe, but the advice was to place QR code posters higher than 1.2 metres from the base of a fuel pump as an extra precaution.

Worksafe had no record of a cellphone ever causing a fire or explosion at a petrol station in New Zealand, and Stuff found no signs of any confirmed cases anywhere in the world.

Gull general manager David Bodger said the cellphone warnings stuck around so long because cellphone use was a grey area that had never been specifically covered in hazardous substances regulations.

Petrol companies banned cellphones just to be sure they were complying with the law.

But the legal requirement to display QR codes prompted a rethink, and Gull got specific advice from the Government it was okay to allow cellphone use on the forecourt.

Bodger said Gull would keep its warning signs but only to protect against the risk of people being distracted by their phones around moving vehicles.

Spokespeople from Mobil and Waitomo Fuel said their companies had made similar decisions. Z Energy was removing cellphone ban labels from their forecourt signs all together.