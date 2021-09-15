Lower speed limits in Napier CBD set to get green light, despite large opposition

Napier CBD looks set to become a 30kmh area, despite nearly two-thirds of survey respondents against the idea. (File photo)

When Napier residents were asked if they thought the speed limit in the city’s CBD should be lowered to 30kmh, about two-thirds of 693 respondents said ‘‘no’’.

But Napier City Council staff say the limit should be lowered all the same.

The council sought feedback from residents on three proposed speed limit changes in the city.

Along with lowering the CBD speed limit, the council proposed lowering the limit on Springfield Rd from 100kmh to 60kmh. About two-thirds of respondents were against that idea too.

The council also proposed lowering the speed limits around schools to 30-40kmh. Respondents viewed that idea more favourably, with 76.3 per cent in favour.

The proposals are among a raft of others that would see speed limits across the city lowered. Consultation on the other sites was undertaken in 2018.

It also had mixed results; 69 per cent of respondents opposed lowering the speed limit on part of Marine Parade to 30kmh. So too did the Automobile Association, which felt the current 50kmh limit was safe.

A widely advertised community meeting on the proposal was held at the Pettigrew-Green arena on July 7. A council paper said the meeting was attended by “approximately 8 people”.

The proposals were also advertised on social media and received a lot of comments. “The tone of the comments on these posts was very negative,” the council paper said.

Submissions closed on July 23.

Staff have told councillors the preferred option is to reduce the speed limits.

Council meets on September 21 to make its decision.