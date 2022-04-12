Blenheim boy rewarded by Tesla for his 'awesome invention'

Cruz has always been into construction rather than toys.

When Cruz Graham saw the parcel marked ‘’Tesla’’ in his mum's car, he couldn't wait and opened it in the school car park with his friends.

Inside was a grey model S, which now sits on the desk in his bedroom, and he is the only one allowed to touch it.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Cruz Graham, 11, has been rewarded by car company Tesla for the wooden car he designed and built on the frame of a mobility scooter.

For the most part, it stays in its box, “so it doesn't get ruined”.

The New Zealand division of Elon Musk's electric car company sent the 11-year-old the gift, along with a handwritten note, after seeing his story on Stuff.

The Riverlands School pupil built his own “Tesla” – a wooden car on the frame of a mobility scooter – to scoot around his neighbourhood.

He started the project during the first lockdown in 2020. Learning from online tutorials, it took him about three weeks to complete.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Cruz’s “Tesla model Z” is fitted with an aerial, a fan, indicators, and its own number plate with Cruz's motocross race number on it.

“We saw your awesome invention on the news and just wanted to say thank you for making efforts to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy,” said the note from Tesla NZ.

“If you are ever up in Auckland, we'd love to take you for a spin in one of our cars.

“For now, here is a little something from the team at Tesla New Zealand to show our appreciation of your outstanding efforts. Great work.”

Scott Hammond/Stuff Tesla sent a model car and a note in recognition of Cruz's “great work”.

Cruz thought the grey Tesla model S looked “very cool”.

Cruz said he visited the Tesla showroom when he went to Auckland two years ago.

But if he got the chance to go back, he would like to try the upcoming Tesla Roadster. Elon Musk claimed it would be the fastest car ever, being able to do 0-100kmh in just over a second.

“It is the fastest one but it has not come out yet,” Cruz said.

“So if I have to go and try a Tesla tomorrow, I would go for the model X, it has falcon-wing doors on it, it is quite cool.”

Scott Hammond/Stuff Cruz has always been into construction rather than toys, his mum Michelle said.

Cruz goes out at least once a day to drive his own ‘’Tesla’’ around Harling Park in Witherlea with his dog Barcia.

His next project was a caravan but “it is not easy”.

In the meantime, Cruz was still taking flying lessons and wanted to become a pilot, like his grandfather.