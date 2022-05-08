Mercedes-AMG unveils one-of-a-kind Will.i.am collaboration dubbed 'The Flip'

Will.i.am. has joined forces with Mercedes-Benz to create a one-of-a-kind supercar dubbed “The Flip.”

Based on the AMG GT four-door, the one-off design combines elements from the Mercedes-AMG G-Class and the iconic SLS Gullwing. Will.i.am. enlisted the West Coast Customs team to handle the head-turning modifications of the four-door coupe.

The end result was an “automotive masterpiece” equipped with suicide doors, monoblock alloy wheels, and a boxy G-Wagon face that featured Will.i.am.’s “Bear Witness” logo inspired by Mercedes’ three-point star.

According to Will.i.am., the bear illustration will also be the focal point of an apparel and accessories collection available at the Mercedes-AMG Experience Center and online. The first limited edition drop took place Friday. Sales proceeds from the range will help support Will.i.am.’s i.am/Angel Foundation.

“I grew up in a ghetto. I grew up with hip hop. I watched legendary hip hop artist rap about Mercedes, so it was always a dream to own a Mercedes,” the Black Eyed Peas member said in a statement. “For a lot of inner-city kids, owning a Mercedes is a symbol of progress and advancing out of struggle. Now I’ve reached my goal and pushed even higher by re-imagining and creating my own vision of an AMG model. But I didn’t touch the engine, because AMG really does make the best engines. The story of the founders of AMG truly inspires me and it is energizing to collaborate with like-minded people who also seek continuous improvement.”

You can take a closer look at the customized Benz in the images above and below. As of now, Mercedes has no plans to reproduce the super car, which debuted during this week’s Formula 1 Grand Prix USA in Miami.