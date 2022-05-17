Auckland traffic warden parks in the middle of road to issue parking tickets

An Auckland Transport traffic warden parked in the middle of the road to issue parking tickets.

An Auckland Council traffic warden has sparked outrage by parking in the road to issue tickets.

Dr Urie Bezuidenhout was meeting with a group about supporting local businesses in Newmarket, when he saw many of the group's motorbikes being ticketed by an Auckland Transport warden.

Bezuidenhout said some motorbikes had been parked in a driveway, which were eventually moved, but not before being ticketed.

In order to ticket the bikes, the warden had left their car in the road with its hazard lights on.

Bezuidenhout said the warden could have parked out of the way of traffic on the curb.

“There was a parking space right in front of it, what happened to road safety?”

When Bezuidenhout spoke to the warden, he said the warden explained they were allowed to park there.

But Bezuidenhout questioned why it was necessary to park in the road when there were safer spaces available.

“I asked the staffer, and he said he is allowed to leave his vehicle wherever he wants as he has a permit to do so. So basically parking revenue trumps road safety.”

He described the staffer’s choice of parking as “ironic”.

Auckland Transport said there was a provision in active enforcement to park where it needed to address the issue at hand.

“It’s legal for parking enforcement staff to do so.”

While legal, Stuff asked AT whether it was satisfied the parking in the road in this case was necessary, when there appeared to be car parks available. AT had not addressed that question by the time of publishing.

AT said its parking enforcement team worked hard to keep Auckland city safe and to keep parks turning over.

Auckland Transport said on its website that through Vision Zero, it wanted to create a transport system that prioritised safety, “not a system that puts other measures ahead of human life”.