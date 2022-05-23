Mobile phone detection cameras rolled out to catch Aucklanders texting and driving

Stuff has captured numerous drivers using cellphones while driving in Ponsonby, Auckland, as the Government hikes fines for using phones at the wheel. (First published May 2021)

New cameras at secret locations across Auckland will look into people’s cars to figure out if drivers are using a mobile phone.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency will launch the cameras on Tuesday as part of a six-month trial.

The cameras will detect people whose hands are not on the steering wheel and potentially otherwise occupied with a phone.

At this stage the cameras would only capture mobile phone use but they could also detect if a driver was wearing a seatbelt, Waka Kotahi said in a statement.

Data on seatbelt use would be collected later in the pilot.

Cellphone use while driving is illegal in New Zealand, unless using a hands-free device.

Dominion-Post Waka Kotahi’s director of land transport, Kane Patena, said distracted driving contributed to nearly 8% of all crashes where someone was killed.

However, there would be no police involvement in the trial and fines or warnings would not be issued as a result, Waka Kotahi said.

Instead, it was hoped the scale of distracted driving would be better understood through the pilot, which could help to encourage safer road decisions.

Ninety people are killed on New Zealand roads each year because they were not wearing seatbelts.

Statistics released by Auckland Transport in February showed deaths on Auckland's roads have more than doubled over the past year.

“This trial provides an opportunity to accurately measure the scale of mobile phone use and people not wearing seatbelts, as well as to test the camera technology, providing useful insight into these road safety issues,” Patena said.

“While no decisions have been made around the future use of this technology, we know we will gain valuable data which may be used to inform future decisions around interventions to address distracted driving and seatbelt non-compliance.”

For privacy reasons the faces of those in the vehicles and their number plates would be automatically blurred when images were captured, Waka Kotahi said.

All images would be deleted within 48 hours.