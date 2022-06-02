Ford CEO sees electric vehicle price war as EV costs decline

Ford's chief executive says the global auto industry is headed for a huge price war in the coming years as electric vehicle costs drop and multiple companies sell EVs priced around US$25,000 (NZ$38,500).

CEO Jim Farley told the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday that the US$25,000 electric vehicle will democratise EVs. Materials to build that vehicle will cost around US$18,000, he said.

It currently costs much more to build an EV than it does one powered by a gas engine, Farley noted. The company's Mustang Mach-E electric SUV, with a starting price around US$44,000 but can run much higher, costs about US$25,000 more than a comparable Ford Edge ICE SUV, he said.

The battery cost alone is US$18,000, and the charger adds another US$3,000.

But big cost reductions are coming with new battery chemistries that use fewer expensive and scarce precious metals such as nickel and cobalt, he said. Plus, EVs will take less time and labour to build, saving more money, Farley said.

Ford also plans to cut distribution costs, which amount to US$2,000 per vehicle more than Tesla, the world's electric vehicle sales leader, he said. That can be done largely by cutting the expense of keeping a large supply on dealer lots, and cutting advertising costs.

Supplied Ford’s F-150 Lightning electric pickup starts at US$39,990 in the US market.

Ford is designing the next generation of EVs for “radical simplification” of the labour it takes to put them together, Farley said.

“Half the fixtures, half the work stations, half the welds, 20% less fasteners,” he told the conference. “We designed it, because it's such a simple product, to radically change the manufacturability.”

New EVs, he said, also will be designed for optimal aerodynamics so they can use the smallest possible battery to get more range. Redesigning the body of an electric full-size pickup truck for lower wind resistance can add 75 miles (120 kilometres) of range from the same size battery, Farley said. The additional range, he said, cuts another US$3,000 from the battery cost, he said.

Aaron M. Sprecher/Bloomberg James Farley, president and chief executive officer of Ford Motor Co., says an EV price war is already happening in China.

“The re-engineering for the vehicle to minimise the size of the battery, since it's so expensive, is going to be a game-changer for these second-generation products," Farley said.

Ford has plans to differentiate itself and boost profits by selling software services, including driver-assist and autonomous features that could be rented for a time period or by the mile, Farley said.

It all adds up to erasing the US$25,000 cost difference and turning profits, even with raw material costs expected to rise, Farley said.

Supplied The battery for a Ford Mustang Mach-E costs US$18,000 but Farley sees big cost reductions coming.

A price war already is happening in China, where more than half the electric vehicles in the world are sold today, Farley said. The most popular one is a van made by Chinese manufacturer Wuling that costs about US$8,000, he said.

Farley conceded that getting to the lower price point will be challenging, with many things to work on at once.

The first of the next-generation electric vehicles at Ford will be ready in 2026, Farley said, as Ford refits older factories to build EVs and builds three new battery plants and one new assembly plant in Kentucky and Tennessee, he said. By then, the company will have lined up the needed raw materials and have new battery chemistry, he said.

The Ford E-Transit Custom has been revealed and locked in for New Zealand.

“It's going to take a little while, but I'm putting pressure on myself to get to making money on these vehicles,” Farley said. “It's going to be a good investment.”

In March, Ford said it would split its electric vehicle and internal combustion operations into two individual businesses to accelerate new technology.

Ford plans a major restructuring with two distinct but strategically interdependent auto businesses – Ford Blue focusing on traditional combustion engines and Ford Model e, which will develop electric vehicles.

Farley also confirmed Wednesday that Ford is working on an electric vehicle made specifically for ride-hailing services such as Uber, saying that product would fit well into Ford's other commercial offerings. He gave no other details.