Dodge Challenger and Charger to retire with seven new specials

Dodge will stop making gas-powered Charger and Challengers next year, marking the end of an era for a brand that helped define the muscle car, as the automotive industry transitions towards more fuel-efficient hybrid and electric vehicles.

Stellantis, the automotive conglomerate that owns Dodge, announced Monday that it will transition the vehicles out of its production lineup in 2023 through a unique sale of seven "heritage" models, each of which will bear the words "last call" on a plaque underneath its hood.

"We are celebrating the end of an era ― and the start of a bright new electrified future ― by staying true to our brand," Dodge chief executive Tim Kuniskis said in the company's announcement.

Supplied/Stuff The Charger and Challenger are not long for this world.

The Charger and Challenger are part of a generation of cars with powerful engines and muscular styling - alongside the Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Camaro, Pontiac GTO and the like - made popular more than five decades ago.

Reintroduced in the 2000s, their retro feel and high-performance held sway with auto enthusiasts even as many car buyers gravitated to more fuel-efficient sedans, SUVs and hatchbacks. Newer models start near US$30,000 (NZ$47,298) but can run as much as US$200,000, while a vintage 1969 Charger recently sold at auction for a record US$1.32 million, according to MotorTrend magazine.

Supplied/Stuff The longstanding muscle cars are being retired to make way for new electric vehicles.

But tighter emissions standards have forced Dodge to reimagine its lineup and buy carbon credits from cleaner manufacturers. Stellantis, previously known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, said in a March 2021 earnings call that it spent $362 million on such credits in 2020, mostly from electric carmaker Tesla, according to CNBC.

The 2023 final year editions will be allocated to dealerships "at once," according to the company announcement, which is a shift from its normal practice of staggering sales throughout the year. The seven "heritage-influenced" 2023 models will share some connection to past models, details of which are to be released later this year.

The seventh and final model, which Dodge describes as "the very last of its kind," will be revealed at the 2022 Specialty Equipment Market Association show in Las Vegas in early November. The announcement did not say whether it would be a Charger, Challenger or something else.

Supplied/Stuff We don’t know what Dodge is planning for the seven specials, but one could be the rumoured 668kW ethanol-fed Challenger.

Dodge hasn’t confirmed any major details about these specials, but we know they will get a commemorative “Last Call” plaque under the bonnet, and showcase the return of heritage colours like B5 Blue, Plum Crazy Purple (shown on the four-door Charger above) and Sublime Green.

One of these will apparently be “the very last of its kind”, and debut at the SEMA show in November. it could be the rumoured ethanol-fed 668kW monster, which would be the most powerful combustion-powered Challenger to ever come from the factory, and until the end of time considering the incoming switch to electric power.

Mention which, we were meant to see Dodge’s electric muscle car – which could carry on the Challenger badge or adopt a new name entirely – before August, but that didn’t end up happening.

Supplied The electric replacement will sport classic looks and go like absolute stink.

Back in May, Dodge CEO, Tim Kuniskis, said: “There’s one really important piece that goes with (the reveal) that’s outside my control, and it’s outside our industry quite frankly, that I want the two to be together when I show you this car. And I don’t want to do it disjointed.”

We don’t really know much about the EV yet, but patents have linked it with a horizontal pushrod suspension system, like a Formula 1 car, and teasers point to old-school design cues.

If rumours are true, and they probably are, knowing Dodge’s obsession with the drag strip, the electric muscle car will compete against the Tesla Model S Plaid and crack 60mph (96km/h) in less than two seconds thanks to all-wheel drive and a huge amount of power.