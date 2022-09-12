GM bets on EVs for the masses with the new Equinox

General Motors has revealed the Chevrolet Equinox EV that it hopes will bring electric vehicles to the masses.

General Motors is ready to test both the mass market's appetite for electric vehicles and its own strategy to provide them with the release of the electric replacement for its Chevrolet Equinox SUV in 2023.

The company expects to make the electric model of its popular SUV (last sold in New Zealand as a Holden) available for sale in about a year with a US$30,000 (NZ$49,500) price tag. GM is predicting it will have a range of between 400 and 480 kilometres on a single charge, depending on the model, and will be the company’s first high-volume vehicle with its Ultium battery, the linchpin of the automaker's US$35 billion gamble to overtake Tesla in EV sales.

Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra pledged to make all of GM's vehicles battery powered by 2035, part of her ballyhooed "Everybody In" plan to make vehicles a climate change solution by selling them en masse. By offering an electric version of the high-volume Equinox family SUV, the company will test how cheaper products perform in a market now dominated by luxury cars, and if the Ultium battery makes those sales profitable.

Supplied The new Equinox EV is set to go on sale sometime in 2023.

"This concept of 'Everybody In' is very real," said Travis Hester, a career engineer who is charged with growing GM's EV business. "Equinox is a really practical vehicle but it has to do everything. That means not just being that second or third vehicle. That means it has to do the running around to and from your home, and it has to do the road trips."

READ MORE:

* GM, Honda plan to co-develop affordable electric vehicles

* Ford's fork in the road: EV, internal combustion are split

* GM plots mass-market EV push under pressure from rivals

* New logo for GM in a bid to electrify image



Building an electric vehicle for the masses sounds like a no-brainer, but few automakers are really trying to do it. Batteries are expensive and can wipe away profits.

Supplied GM says the Equinox should have a range of between 400 and 480 kilometres, depending on model.

The industry's solution has been to sell electric luxury models. Even Tesla, for all its meteoric growth, sells cars that start close to US$50,000, and CEO Elon Musk said that little work is being done on a low-priced model. That puts them beyond reach for most people.

GM has tried to address those challenges before. It sells the Chevy Bolt in its home market, and recently cut prices to below US$30,000. However, the car's compact size is less appealing to most consumers. It has also had to recall more than 140,000 Bolts after some of the batteries caught fire, a gaffe that cost the company almost US$2 billion (although it later reached a deal with battery supplied LG to reimburse it) and affected its reputation.

Around the same time GM launched the Bolt in late 2016, engineers started working on Ultium. It works like a Lego set of common battery cells, produced as part of a joint venture with Korean manufacturer LG Energy Solution, that can be grouped and configured to make a small Equinox or a giant Hummer or Cadillac Escalade EV. That gives GM scale and should drive costs down. By fall 2023, Chevy will be selling the Bolt and electric versions of the Blazer and Silverado pickup as well as the Equinox.

Supplied The Equinox will be available in 5 different models, all with single motor FWD and dual motor AWD variants.

Equinox Chief Engineer Doug Houlihan said the vehicle has two battery packs, one for the base model and another for a longer-range version of the car. Both are shared with the larger Chevy Blazer EV. The Blazer's larger battery also goes in the Cadillac Lyriq that went on sale this summer.

Those three models, and other future EVs, will also share electric motors, torque converters and creature comforts like a 17-inch touch screen. Mexican assembly wages could also help the vehicle make money.

Despite the industrial logic of sharing parts, the base model Equinox might lose money or just break even, said Sam Abuelsamid, an analyst with Guidehouse Insights. Houlihan said Ultium vehicles can still be profitable, especially as volume rises and battery costs fall.

Supplied General Motors is looking to sell the Equinox for US$30,000 (NZ$49,500), making it the first mid-size electric SUV to acheive that pricing.

"We're not in this to break even," Houlihan said. "We're in this to make money."

Helping GM is the fact the price of an Equinox is well below the average price of today's internal combustion vehicles. It's also much cheaper than rival EVs. Assuming GM hits the targets it has set out, the car will go farther on a single charge than the base-model version of Hyundai's Ioniq 5 and the Kia EV6, and it sells for less than both, Abuelsamid said.

The company is also working to address charging problems that have bedevilled the electric vehicle market. Today's Equinox can go about 670 kilometres on a tank of petrol, potentially between 190 and 270 kilometres further than a single charge.

Supplied The Equinox will be the first high-volume GM vehicle to use its Ultium EV architecture.

Part of a US$750 million budget Hester oversees will go to adding 40,000 chargers to the U.S. network of 100,000 over the next two years. The spending is focused on parking garages, malls, restaurants, office buildings and other places where apartment dwellers might go to use a faster charger. He's also working to install more charging stations across U.S. highways.

If successful, GM could set the stage for the company's next phase of growth. And it may persuade more people to give up their gasoline-powered cars, which researchers have long said is important to fighting the impacts of climate change.

"I guess we'll find out very soon," Hester said. "The demand for EVs is growing rapidly."