Semi-truck carrying sex toys spills out onto Oklahoma highway

Drivers on Oklahoma’s I-40 were treated to quite a surprise on Wednesday, as a semi-truck carrying what appeared to be sex toys overturned on the highway.

A traffic broadcast on CBS Oklahoma City affiliate KWTV captured the incident, which occurred on I-40 near Mustang Road on the western outskirts of Oklahoma City. A semi-truck flipped after colliding with another vehicle, leaving hundreds of boxes of dildos and lubricant scattered across the freeway.

According to Newsweek, the Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed the semi-truck had spilled “toys” on the highway, though no further details were shared.

The bizarre accident resulted in an awkward exchange between KWTV’s anchor Lacey Lowery and the station’s helicopter pilot Jim Gardner.

“This is a semi that overturned and lost its load here,” Gardner said Lowery. “There is a lot of stuff to clean up.”

Lowery asked, “Jim, can you tell what he’s carrying there? What’s all over the road?” Gardner paused before replying, “Not really. Maybe you can tell. I can’t tell...There’s a lot of stuff laying on the road...Whatever it is it’s going to take a while to clean up.”

Thankfully, the accident resulted in no injuries. Several lanes of the highway were closed while authorities worked to clean the mess up.

Watch KWTV’s footage of the semi-truck’s sex toy debacle up top.