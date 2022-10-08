Retro car museum to bring hot rod haven to Upper Hutt

Paul Boden is opening a car museum in Upper Hutt. It will include cars from his extensive collection, currently housed in Porirua.

A car museum featuring retro hot rods, muscle cars, modern classics, circuit cars, dragsters and motorbikes is set to be the latest attraction to arrive in Upper Hutt.

Paul Boden​ and Jenny Gower​ are building a 2200m² facility on a site adjacent to the old General Motors car plant in Trentham, an area they regard as the “spiritual home” of classic New Zealand cars.

Boden, who has been “fixated” with cars all his life, said Cars Inc would feature vehicles from the 195Os through to the 1970s, along with auto memorabilia.

He is even hoping to get two McLarens, cars made famous by Kiwi Formula One driver Bruce McLaren.

Cars Inc is not aiming to compete with Southward Car Museum on the Kāpiti Coast, which has one of the biggest collections of vintage cars in the world.

It will add to a growing list of attractions that include Brewtown, the $100m plus sports campus and Lane St Studios, a state-of-the-art film studio.

Brewtown recently invested $2m in a canopy with the aim of making its farmers market the biggest in the region.

Mayor Wayne Guppy said the museum was another vote of confidence for the city.

KEVIN STENT Paul Boden has had a lifelong passion for cars, having spent much of his youth under the bonnet of V8s.

“It will help create a good feel in the community and civic pride, which is always a good thing.”

As well as boosting the economy and providing employment, it will give Wellingtonians another reason to head north, Guppy said.

The design includes a cafe, as well as a potential function centre, and will hold around 60 vehicles. Boden is seeking expressions of interest for people wanting to showcase their vehicles in the museum and is also looking for memorabilia and related collections to put on display.

There has already been huge interest from car owners. “It has been humbling the number of people who have offered their cars... some are in sheds and they want to get them out. Others are people who want their cars to be seen.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff As well as cars, Paul Boden collects automobile memorabilia.

A car enthusiast all his life, Boden has a “modest” collection of classic cars, some of which will feature in the museum.

Personal favourites are a 1968 Chevrolet Camaro and a 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air​. His collection of 20 cars includes three Camaros​ and five 1955 Chevrolets.

“They just tick the right boxes for me. They are the type of cars that resonate with me.”

Boden’s interest in cars goes back to his childhood in Hamilton, where he spent his teenage years doing up cars.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff A black 1955 Chevrolet bears the numberplate ‘Paul55’.

“At high school, I hung out with a group who were really into cars and it has become a lifelong passion.”

Since turning 17, he had always owned at least one V8.

He viewed the cars he was going to display as “mobile pieces of art” and was confident the project will be a success.

Construction had begun and he hoped to open he museum within nine months.