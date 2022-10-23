To wash the car or not - it's the great equaliser

once you've washed your car it's a well-known fact that you immediately become attuned to the cleanliness of every other car. (File photo)

OPINION: The nation's great listlessness has revealed itself in a manner that is both omnipresent and subtle.

It's easy to miss.

It's the cars. Next time you're out for a drive, or walk, take a look at the cars.

They're dirty. At least where I live, they are.

On a recent evening I washed my car for the first time in probably a year. I'm not a car person, and whether a car is clean or dirty is neither here nor there to me.

But once you've washed your car it's a well-known fact that you immediately become attuned to the cleanliness of every other car.

Dirty cars abound. Not dirty as in Barry Crump, '’been out on the farm’' dirty; but dirty as in finger marks appearing all over the boot and doors. Dirty as in appearing matte when they should be glossy.

People have relegated car-cleaning to where it belongs; unnecessary but if you want to do it, do it once a year or so.

In that sense, it may be a good thing. It may reveal a shifting of priorities in a good way.

But it may not be so good. It may reveal a general lacklustre-ness towards simple chores. What else are these non-cleaners neglecting? Personal hygiene?, lawn-mowing? bill-paying?

With all that's going on in the world at the moment, and over the past few years, it's easy to imagine that car cleaning has become a victim of the ennui that's been fomenting since Covid, though its genesis might well date further back, to the election of Donald Trump.

There's no discernable pattern. There are dirty BMWs and Land Rovers and myriad modern SUVs unwashed, along with dungers and jalopies and everything in between.

It's a movement propelled by unwitting parties, crossing all classes, races, ages and everything that makes us different.

The dirty car has become a symbol of all that makes us similar. It's a symbol that says 'I, too, couldn't give a shit about pithy matters like keeping my car clean'.

I could be over-thinking things. Fate may have seen me driving at a time that coincided with the simultaneous movement of dirty cars.

I like to think not.

I like to think we've evolved to a point where cleaning your car regularly is no longer seen as desirable or necessary.