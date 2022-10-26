General Motors profit jumps nearly 37%

General Motors' third-quarter net profit rose 36.6% as vehicle sales began to rebound from persistent supply chain troubles.

The Detroit automaker on Tuesday reported earnings of US$3.3 billion (NZ$5.7 billion) from July through September, compared with US$2.42 billion a year earlier.

The increase was fuelled largely by a 24% sales increase in the U.S., GM’s most profitable market. The company said it is seeing improved supplies of computer chips and other parts, allowing it to build more vehicles and increase inventory on dealer lots.

Paul Sancya/AP General Motors' net profit for the third-quarter of 2022 was up 36.6% as vehicle sales started rebounding from persistent supply chain troubles.

It's also selling more expensive pickup trucks and large SUVs. That boosted revenue for the quarter by 56% to a record US$41.89 billion, though that's still short of the US$42.1 billion that Wall Street had expected, according to a survey by FactSet. More than 80% of GM's revenue came from North America.

GM reiterated its full-year net income guidance between US$9.6 billion and US$11.2 billion. GM still expects pretax income of US$13 billion to US$15 billion.

Julia Nikhinson/AP GM CEO Mary Barra said that although parts supplies are improving, the company still faces challenges to get chips and other parts.

Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson said the company isn’t seeing any sign that demand for new vehicles is slowing despite higher interest rates and inflation. “Pricing remains strong, demand remains strong for our products,” he told reporters early Tuesday.

GM finished and shipped about 75% of the 90,000 vehicles it built without one part or another in the second quarter. Dealer inventory as of Sept. 30 rose to 359 million, up from 248 million in the second quarter.

“Overall chips are getting better than certainly where they were a year ago,” Jacobson said.

SUPPLIED General Motors has revealed the Chevrolet Equinox EV that it hopes will bring electric vehicles to the masses.

The entire auto industry has been hit hard by shortages of computer chips and other parts since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The industry shuttered plants early in the pandemic, but they came back faster than expected, and by then, the semiconductor industry had switched to making chips for computers, games and other consumer electronics.

The auto industry has been trying to get more chips ever since, but the virus is still affecting the supply chain and could cause further issues.

GM CEO Mary Barra told analysts that although parts supplies are improving, the company faces challenges to get chips and other parts. “It's still very tight,” she said. “Even a small hiccup usually has an impact.”

GM's joint venture in China is recovering from pandemic lockdowns, with about US$330 million in equity income versus US$270 million last quarter.

The company's Cruise autonomous vehicle unit lost nearly US$500 million as it expands a self-driving ride-hailing service from San Francisco into Austin, Texas, and Phoenix. There also was an accounting change for employee stock compensation. The company said it expects Cruise to generate US$1 billion in revenue in 2025.