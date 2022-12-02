Nearly 2700 WoFs revoked after 'inspection errors' at West Auckland auto shop

More than 2600 WoFs are now invalid due to issues at Q’s Auto in Auckland’s Henderson. (File photo)

Thousands of Aucklanders are now driving around with invalid warrants of fitness after Waka Kotahi suspended an auto shop from issuing them.

Waka Kotahi senior manager safer vehicles Nicole Botherway said the transport agency had suspended Q’s Auto in Henderson after “the discovery of improper processes and numerous significant inspection errors”.

The 2674 WoFs issued by Q's Auto are now invalid due to the issues uncovered.

"We're contacting as many owners as possible as quickly as possible, and we want to alert people now before they leave for holidays, or before other local WoF inspection sites close for the holiday period," Botherway said.

Google Maps/Supplied Q's Auto will not be able to issue WoFs and the ones it has issued are now defunct.

The transport agency said it understood this may be inconvenient for some people.

"We don't make these decisions lightly, but this action is necessary to provide assurance that these vehicles are up to WoF standard,” Botherway said.

Waka Kotahi said those who have a current WoF from Q's Auto should get another one as soon as possible.

The transport agency said it was not “legally liable”for the costs relating to WoF revocations.

Q’s Auto owner Kieu Uon said he was very distressed by the situation he had found himself in and believed Waka Kotahi “never gave me a chance”.

Uon has been working at Q’s Auto for 25 years.

Uon’s friend, an AA roadside assistant named Parbhu Mitah who was at Q’s Auto when Stuff called, said Kieu was a “hardworking immigrant” who “didn’t get a fair deal”.

“He should not be penalised, they should tell him how he can improve his practice,” Mitah said.

“They didn’t give him any notice, he should have been able to respond. This is not good for his financial or mental health.”

Mitah and Uon were not able to say when Q’s Auto may be able to issue WoFs again.