Uber Announces Launch of Self-Driving Cars in Las Vegas

Uber has self-driving cars on the road... In Las Vegas, with a safety operator on board.

Uber has announced the launch of self-driving taxis in Las Vegas.

Per a press release shared on Wednesday, the ride-hailing service has teamed up with driverless technology company Motional to launch their very first automated cars in the city.

Individuals who request a ride in Las Vegas will be offered an autonomous vehicle if available, which is a modified Hyundai Ioniq 5 SUV. The cars are sent with two “vehicle operators,” who will be present to safely monitor the tech and provide support for any customers.

Austin Distel/Unsplash Uber’s announcement comes after some competitors shelved plans for fully autonomous vehicles.

While they’re only available in Las Vegas for now, Uber said it plans to launch the Motional-developed technology in more cities next year. Uber and Motional are currently in a 10-year commercial partnership, with more immediate plans to expand autonomous ride-hail and deliveries in Los Angeles. The company previously partnered with Lyft to offer robotaxi services in Las Vegas.

READ MORE:

* Amazon's Zoox unveils robotaxi for future ride-hailing service

* GM to run robot cars in US without human backups

* As driverless car crashes mount, fear of riding in them rises, too

* Most people expect driverless cars to become common, and they worry about it



"Motional has proven themselves to be an industry leader, steadily and safely progressing autonomous technology towards a driverless future," added Noah Zych, Global Head of Autonomous Mobility and Delivery at Uber.

"We're thrilled to take this next step together in Las Vegas, and look forward to continuing to integrate autonomous technologies into the Uber network to grow our business by providing customers with additional reliable, affordable, and effortless transportation and delivery options."

Back in 2018, as reported by CNN, a self-driving Uber SUV struck and killed a 49-year-old woman as she walked across a street in Tempe, Arizona.

An Uber test driver was behind the wheel at the time of the accident, and was there to intervene with the vehicle’s controls if necessary. However, she was watching something on her phone at the time of the crash, authorities said.

Carl Juste/AP Argo AI, Ford and Volkswagen’s self-driving development unit, is no longer focusing on full autonomy.

Uber’s announcement comes just over a month after Ford cancelled its self-driving development unit, Argo AI, co-owned with Volkswagen.

At the time, executives said they didn’t see a path to profitability on fully autonomous vehicles, and will now focus on partially automated driver-assist systems, which need to be monitored by humans.

“We’ve looked at this every way that you can,” Chief Financial Officer John Lawler told reporters in late October. “We just see the profitability, given the investment that’s going to be required, a long way out.”