Man who lost $100k on stolen Jaguar failed to recover money from Auckland dealer

A man who unknowingly bought a stolen E-type Jaguar for $100,000, only to have it taken from him, has failed to recover costs from an Auckland car dealership.

According to the Motor Vehicle Disputes Tribunal decision, Tony Caulfield purchased the classic car from Alexander Beacham, the sole director of Beacham European dealership in Penrose.

The tribunal heard that Caulfield was in a rush to make a decision on the purchase because he had to return to his transport business in Botswana, and took into account the dealership’s reputation when completing the sale without further background checks.

It would later transpire that the car was stolen property. The Jaguar had been previously purchased by another man, William Cottrel, in 1994. But, when it was taken in for repairs, the car was sold without Cotterel’s consent or knowledge.

It resurfaced in 2017 when it was sold as part of a deceased estate, this time to Beacham for $10,000. He sold it to Caulfield for $100,000.

Work to restore the classic was underway when Cottrel, who had been trying for years to locate his “stolen” Jaguar, managed to track down Caulfield and take the car back.

Caulfield went to court in 2021 and successfully obtained a judgment against Beacham to refund the money, but Beacham had been unable to pay.

In the tribunal, Caulfield argued that Beacham’s business should also be liable for the money, despite the sale contract being between Caulfield and Beacham personally.

Caulfield argued that because the transaction had taken place at the dealership and Beacham had presented his business card, that the dealership had had a role in the sale.

He said he had not been aware it was a private sale until presented with the paperwork, and had thought it was just how the dealership did its business.

He further claimed the dealership had been part of a “scheme” to make Beacham a $90,000 profit and make recovery of the payment difficult.

The classic car at the centre the dispute was taken to Stanislov Dimov for repairs and was sold without the owner's knowledge, according to the tribunal decision.

But adjudicator Deirdre Watson did not find that Beacham had misled Caulfield.

“This is because I have found that Mr Beacham made it clear to Mr Caulfield from the start that this was a private sale,” Watson determined.

“Such advice would have tempered or mitigated against any misleading impression that Beacham European was also involved in the sale.”

Watson also determined that the tribunal did not have the jurisdiction to decide whether the dealership was a party to “a scheme to avoid liability”.