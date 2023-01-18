Auckland speed limit signs whited out, leaving drivers stumped

Speed limit signs across east Auckland have been whited out, leaving drivers confused about what the legal limit is.

Aucklanders have been left wondering what the speed limit is after signs were covered up “seemingly overnight” and manufacturing delays prevented their reinstalment.

Speed limit signs in Pakuranga, East Tāmaki, Botany and Flat Bush were “mysteriously” whited out in December, with local residents saying they were given no prior warning of the change by Auckland Transport.

Weymouth resident David Cassidy said the lack of signage was “confusing, dangerous, misleading and completely unsatisfactory”.

“With the signs covered, it’s not clear as to what the speed limit is,” Cassidy said.

Maraetai local Timothy Horton was also confused by the change.

“The signs just mysteriously disappeared seemingly overnight. One day I was driving to work and they were there, but the next they’d been covered over – it was so strange.

“I certainly wasn’t told it was going to be happening or why it was being done. Do I keep going 80kph? Do I drop to 60? Or is it 50?”

When asked about the painted-over signs, Auckland Transport said they were being changed as part of the Government’s nationwide road safety strategy Road to Zero.

However, manufacturing delays over the Christmas period had left Aucklanders without new signs for longer than expected.

As part of the rollout of the programme, Auckland Transport proposed new permanent speed limits on about 1646 roads around Tāmaki Makaurau.

Changes to the speed limits on roads in former Manukau City areas were due to take effect on January 26, with temporary speed overlays expected to be placed over the current speed signs in the meantime.

RYAN ANDERSON AND RICKY WILSON/STUFF Peter Lowden installed a homemade speed camera outside his home in Flat Bush (Video first published in 2020).

However, those temporary speed overlays weren’t “on the ground” until Tuesday morning, an Auckland Transport spokesperson said.

“The contractor confirmed that they are aware of this issue, as they faced delays in manufacturing the temporary speed overlays due to the Christmas break.

“They have all the temporary speed overlays on the ground now and will start to fix them from [Tuesday].”

When asked whether local residents had been told about the changes to the speed signs, the spokesperson said: “Comms were widely sent last year – as well as advertising on radio etc. about the upcoming speed limit changes.”

Criminal and traffic lawyer Steve Cullen said the lack of signage posed “quite the quandary” in terms of whether drivers could still get a speeding ticket.

Katie Ham/Stuff Along certain roads, drivers will pass multiple whited-out speed signs before they see one with a speed written on it.

“People have to be informed about what the speed limit is by appropriate signage.

“Without signs, there will be substantial evidential difficulties in trying to prove a person exceeded a speed limit because you cannot prove that they had been fairly and properly informed as to what that speed limit was,” Cullen said.

A spokesperson for the police said until the signs have been updated, the last passed speed sign for the motorist would dictate the speed limit.

They said while police were responsible for enforcing speed limits, “further queries in regards to speed signs and speed areas are best referred to Auckland Transport”.